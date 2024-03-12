About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
遊戲顯示器
UltraWide™ 顯示器
4K & 5K 顯示器
FHD & QHD 顯示器
Ergo 顯示器
智能顯示器
電視顯示器

LG 為您精選

了解更多 LG 全部顯示器的資訊

LG 顯示器可滿足商業用戶、遊戲玩家、圖像設計師和多媒體愛好者的需求，拓展您的視界。探索具有超薄設計、鮮明色彩和逼真動態效果的電腦顯示器，獲得最佳觀賞體驗。

了解更多