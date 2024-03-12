We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
了解更多 LG LG PuriCare™ AeroTower 空氣淨化風扇的資訊
LG 的AeroTower 空氣淨化風扇兼具時尚的外形與完美的送風與微塵捕捉功能，是炎炎夏日不可缺少的空氣淨化風扇。您亦可根據您的需求與喜好選擇其他 LG 小家電，為家居生活帶來更多方便與美好體驗!