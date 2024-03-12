97" LG OLED evo Gallery Edition G2

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
主要規格
-
機身不連座檯架尺寸 (闊 x 高 x 深, mm)
2155x1225x28.2
-
機身不連座檯架重量 (kg)
57.0
所有規格
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS
-
機身不連座檯架尺寸 (闊 x 高 x 深, mm)
2155x1225x28.2
-
機身連座檯架尺寸 (闊 x 高 x 深, mm)
2155x1628x580
-
檯架 (闊 x 深, mm)
1658x580
-
機身不連座檯架重量 (kg)
57.0
-
機身連座檯架重量 (kg)
64.0
-
連包裝盒重量 (kg)
95.0
-
VESA Mounting (WxH, mm)
600x400