We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
了解更多 LG 洗衣乾衣機的資訊
發現LG全自動洗衣乾衣機組合的強大功能。憑藉全自動洗衣乾衣技術，你可以使用傳統並排擺放的洗衣機套裝僅需一半的水、能源和空間完成工作。結合LG洗衣機和乾衣機的強大性能和細心呵護，是應對有限空間和有限洗衣時間的可靠解決方案。LG洗衣機和乾衣機套裝小巧、強大且設計精良。