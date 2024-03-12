About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Objet Collection - Easel
Objet Collection - Posé
Flex
StanbyME
StanbyME Go

什麼原因讓 LG 電視更好?

The UI on the TV screen is displayed.

智能化體驗

了解更多
A TV with a game screen turned on is placed in a dark indoor space.

探索更多娛樂

了解更多
The TV screen is shown in close-up, and there are horses running on the tv screen.

音效完美配對

了解更多

了解更多 LG Objet Collection - Pose的資訊

使用 LG Objet 系列生活風格螢幕和藝術電視，從任何角度、任何空間享受各種家庭娛樂。 這款超薄電視的設計從各個角度都令人驚嘆，與您的裝飾無縫融合，您可以從前到後、從左到右欣賞 Posé。

了解更多