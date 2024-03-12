We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
什麼原因讓 LG 電視更好?
智能化體驗
探索更多娛樂
音效完美配對
了解更多 LG Objet Collection - Pose的資訊
使用 LG Objet 系列生活風格螢幕和藝術電視，從任何角度、任何空間享受各種家庭娛樂。 這款超薄電視的設計從各個角度都令人驚嘆，與您的裝飾無縫融合，您可以從前到後、從左到右欣賞 Posé。