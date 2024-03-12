About Cookies on This Site

Brilliance Redefined

LG OLED evo

Brilliance Redefined

Realism like you're really there, meets brightness beyond belief.

See Pure Colors Even Richer

Quantum Dot meets NanoCell

See Pure Colors Even Richer

10 Years on Top

ALL-NEW LG OLED

10 Years on Top

Meet the most exciting arrivals to the world's favorite OLED brand.

TV and Sound Harmony

LG OLED evo C3

TV and Sound
Harmony

Feel the synchronictiy of LG OLED C3 and LG Soundbar SC9.

為甚麼選擇 LG OLED evo？

影像顯示 LG OLED evo G3 掛在紐約市一間現代怪趣風格的公寓牆上，螢幕上正在播放浪漫的夜景。 「10 Year World's No.1 OLED TV」標誌。

LG OLED evo G3

重新定義明亮世界

影片顯示電路板上的 α9 Gen6 4K AI 處理器。當電路板逐漸亮起來，晶片散發藍光以顯示其強大力量。

全新處理器

核心演變

圖片顯示黑色背景映襯下的白虎，展現 Brightness Booster Max 亮度提升技術。

Brightness Booster Max

OLED 更顯耀眼

圖片顯示暮色中的山脈景觀，頂部疊加 5 年面板保養標誌。

5 年面板保養

工藝信心保證

為甚麼選擇 LG QNED MiniLED？

An image of LG OLED evo G3 on the wall of a modern and quirky New York City apartment with a romantic night scene playing on the screen. 10 Year World's No.1 OLED TV emblem.

特大螢幕

比以往更大

An image of the α9 AI Processor 4K Gen6 against a circuit board with blue lights emitting from the chip, representing its power.

特大螢幕

令人震撼的規模

An image of a white tiger against a black background depicting Brightness Booster Max.

100% 色容量

顏色引人注目

An angled view of LG OLED G3 on the wall of a city-view apartment with a Soundbar below.

先進的 AI 處理器

強大性能

為甚麼選擇 LG Soundbar？

The Perfect Pair for

LG SoundBar SC9S

與 LG OLED C 系列完美配對

透過無縫設計，體驗更令人沉醉的音效。

Creates Captivating Sound with LG TV & LG Soundbar

WOW Orchestra

LG 電視配合 Sound Bar 締造醉人音效

Experience Theater Quality Sound with Dolby Atmos

令人沉醉的音效體驗

通過杜比全景聲
體驗影院級音質

Easy Control LG Sound Bar and LG TV with one remote

WOW 介面

一個遙控器輕鬆操控電視與 Sound Bar

了解更多有關 LG 電視

無論您在觀看什麼內容，LG 最新電視系列都能提供最佳體驗。65 吋影院級螢幕配合超薄設計，加上 Dolby Vision 技術，能透過引人入勝的亮度及 立體音效，為您帶來真正身臨其境的體驗。

立即查看 LG 電視系列