Front angle view of Sound Bar and Woofer

LG OLED C 系列電視和 Sound Bar SC9S 的對角視圖。Sound Bar 上的反白顯示出 Sound Bar SC9S 的 WOW 托架。左下角是放大的 WOW 托架影像。

WOW 托架與 OLED C 系列和 Sound Bar 完美配搭

使用 WOW 托架完善 C 系列 OLED 電視。不論在牆上還是托架上，都能盡情享樂。

LG Sound Bar SC9S 的設計影片。播放影片。

完美配合帶來嶄新體驗

LG Sound Bar 完美配合 LG 電視。電視與 Sound Bar 的最佳配搭，將娛樂體驗提升至全新層次，輕鬆享受美好體驗。

WOW 托架

與 OLED C 系列完美配對

您可使用 LG WOW托架，將 Sound Bar 擺放至合適的位置，細聽最佳音效。無論是座檯抑或掛牆，設計時尚的 Sound Bar 都能帶來極致音效體驗。

關於上述產品的短片。下面展示 3 張灰階圖片，由左起分別為托架、座檯及掛牆電視。

*托架兼容 55 吋、65 吋及 77 吋 LG OLED TV C2/C3。

WOW Orchestra

與 LG 電視聲音完美協調的 Sound Bar

LG Sound Bar 與 LG 電視雙劍合璧，成就完美和諧音效。WOW Orchestra 同時利用 LG 電視和 LG Sound Bar，帶來極致聆聽體驗，讓您品味聲音的細節。

Sound Bar 和電視顯現出各種形狀的藍色聲波。

*兼容電視型號：OLED Z3/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2、QNED 99/95/90/85/80.
**請注意，在您購買時，我們可能尚未提供上述服務。需要網絡連接進行更新。

掛牆電視展示 LG Sound Bar SC9S 的設定畫面。Sound Bar 穩固掛在電視下方。

WOW 介面

從 LG 電視介面控制 Sound Bar

只需同一個遙控器，即可透過 LG 電視控制 Sound Bar。輕輕一按遙控器，就能在電視螢幕看到 Sound Bar 的功能選單和設定，例如音量控制、檢查連接狀態，甚至選擇不同音效模式。

*兼容電視型號：OLED Z3/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2、QNED 99/95/90/85/80/75、NANO 80/75、UHD UR/UQ、FHD 63。
**這項功能可透過電視螢幕檢查 Sound Bar 狀態及更改設定、進行音量配對 (0 - 100) 及 Sound Bar 模式控制。
***請注意，在您購買時，我們可能尚未提供上述服務。需要網絡連接進行更新。

The video clip that shows LG Soundbar SC9S can be connected to TV wirelessly is available on the right side.

WOWCAST

無線連接到 LG 電視

不受連接線或聲音干擾，安然享受心水內容。LG WOWCAST 將 LG Sound Bar* 和 LG 電視無線連接，以更方便的方式帶來高質音效。體驗 Dolby Atmos 的威力，投入讓人沉醉的音效體驗。

*LG Sound Bar 的兼容性或因型號而有所差異。
**圖片僅供參考。連接埠的實際位置視乎電視產品型號而有所差異。
***須連接電源線才可啟用 Sound Bar。

體驗影院級優質音效

LG Sound Bar 支援 Dolby Atmos、DTS:X 和 IMAX Enhanced，為客廳帶來頂級影院音效。清晰逼真的環迴立體聲效讓您恍如置身電影場景之中，盡享震撼生動的聲效。

Sound Bar 和電視在整個客廳顯現出各種形狀的藍色聲波。

*Dolby 及 Dolby Vision 為 Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation 的註冊商標。
**雙 D 標誌為 Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation 的商標。

支援 Dolby Atmos
配備三重向上發射聲道

三重向上發射聲道讓 LG Sound Bar SC9S 營造更廣闊的音場。即使安在家中，也能縱享使人沉醉不已的音效體驗。

Sound Bar 擺放在櫃上，藍色的圓形聲波從 Sound Bar 顯現至電視前方。

三重空間音效
營造出虛擬音場

LG Sound Bar SC9S 突破娛樂體驗的界限。三重空間音效能帶來更引人入勝和精準無比的聲音體驗。透過使用具備 HRTF (頭部相關傳輸函數) 的 3D 引擎，Sound Bar 能營造出虛擬中層聲效，締造精密的環迴立體聲，帶給您影院級的體驗。

藍色圓頂形的三層聲波覆蓋掛在客廳牆上的 Sound Bar 和電視。

*「三重空間音效」適用於戲院或 AI Sound Pro 模式。
**使用 Sound Bar 的喇叭聲道營造出中層聲效。前置和前置頂部喇叭的聲音共同建立音場。
***如沒有設置後環繞喇叭，將無法營造後環繞音場。

感受震撼低音

聆聽喜愛歌曲和觀賞心水電影時，感受更深更強的低音。無線重低音喇叭輕鬆呈現洪亮低音，使低音更響、傳送至更遠。

Sound Bar 擺放在櫃上。旁邊的地上擺放著黑色無線重低音喇叭。藍色聲波圖像從重低音喇叭顯現。

非凡聲效體驗

將 LG Sound Bar SC9S 連接至遊戲機或藍光播放機，全情投入到心水遊戲、電視節目或電影之中。LG Sound Bar 為您帶來聲畫絕佳的流暢觀賞體驗。
Sound Bar 和電視擺放在白色檯面上，電視上展示 7 隻白馬。

4K 傳輸確保高質音效

LG Sound Bar 配備 4K 傳輸，傳輸數據時無損質素，讓您在最少連接下亦能享受令人讚歎的影音體驗。
Sound Bar 擺放在櫃上，連接至 Sound Bar 的電視展示賽車遊戲畫面。圖片右下角有一部由兩隻手拿著的遊戲機。

VRR/ALLM
昇華遊戲體驗

LG Sound Bar 支援 VRR/ALLM，帶來最佳遊戲體驗。可變更新率 (VRR) 高達 120Hz，近乎即時的反應時間，讓您盡享遊戲優勢，營造逼真的觀賞體驗。而自動低延遲模式 (ALLM) 帶來流暢的觀賞及互動體驗。

*電視和 Sound Bar 均須支援 VRR/ALLM 才能運作。
**遊戲機須支援 VRR。VRR 傳輸限制 60Hz 的內容。

LG OLED C 型號電視掛在牆上，下方的 LG Sound Bar SC9S 被放在專屬托架上。下方擺放著重低音喇叭。電視正展示演唱會的現場。

享受高清音樂串流服務

兼容 Spotify 及 Tidal Connect，讓您畫情使用 Sound Bar 播放音樂。更支援 MQA (Master Quality Authenticated)，透過 Wi-Fi 連接亦能帶來高質音樂。

*需要正式 MQA 錄音。

Sound Bar 掛在牆上，電視在正上方。聲波在彼此間穿梭，由紅色變為藍色。

連接至您所用的平台

LG Sound Bar 的兼容性更廣，可與 Google、Alexa 及 Apple Airplay2 配合使用。透過自選平台，輕鬆控制 LG Sound Bar。

*某些功能需要訂閱第三方服務或帳戶。
**Google 是 Google LLC 的商標。
***Google 語音助理不適用於某些語言及地區。
****Amazon、Alexa 和所有相關標誌是 Amazon.com, Inc. 或其附屬公司的商標

超乎想像的多聲道音效體驗

LG Sound Bar SC9S 帶來前所未有的聲效。它將雙聲道音訊轉變成多聲道音訊，讓您盡享悅耳聲效。

*適用於 AI Sound Pro、戲院、Clear Voice Pro、體育和遊戲模式。
**9.1.5 聲道輸出視乎頻道配置而定。

升級 AI Room Calibration Pro 帶來最佳音效

LG Sound Bar 會根據空間環境營造自然音效。透過在更闊的 400Hz 範圍內匹配參考頻率，AI Room Calibration Pro 可以準確分析空間，並糾正聲音失真，讓 Sound Bar 表現提升至更高境界。

*AI Room Calibration Pro 為聲音自動調節技術，透過演算法為 Sound Bar 附近的環境聲作出補償，改善 Sound Bar 聲音表現。

LG AI Sound Pro 為不同內容帶來優質音效

使用 AI Sound Pro 專屬音效模式，享受心水內容。其智能演算法能夠分析您的內容，無論是電影、新聞還是音樂，都能讓您享受優質聲效。
共有三種生活方式圖像。 從上到下：三個男人正在客廳裡欣賞音樂會視頻。 牆上有一台LG電視正在播放音樂錄製場景，牆上的LG電視在斜視圖中正在播放霹靂舞場景。
An aerial photo of green forest

展望更美好將來

從生產至運送，特定過程都得到認證。包裝採用再生紙箱，並只使用確保安全送達必需的份量。
在隨機位置展示不同高度的灰色立方體。

採用再生塑料

UL 認證 LG Sound Bar 為 ECV (環境聲明驗證) 產品。Sound Bar 部份機身組件採用再生塑料製成。證明我們在 Sound Bar 製作上越趨環保。

*以上圖片僅供參考。

圖片右邊展示 Sound Bar 的包裝盒，打開以展示聚苯乙烯泡沫塑料填充物料。

環保紙漿包裝

LG Sound Bar 已獲 SGS 認證，內部包裝由聚苯乙烯泡沫塑料 (發泡膠) 及膠袋轉為再生模製紙漿。

*SGS 是瑞士跨國公司，提供視察、驗證、測試及認證服務。
**上圖僅供參考，真實產品圖像或略有不同。

列印

主要規格

  • 頻道數量

    3.1.3

  • 輸出功率

    400 W

  • Dolby Atmos

  • DTS:X

  • IMAX Enhanced

  • WOW Orchestra

  • 主要

    975 x 63 x 125 mm

  • 重低音喇叭

    221 x 390 x 313 mm

所有規格

一般

  • 頻道數量

    3.1.3

  • 輸出功率

    400 W

  • 喇叭數量

    9 EA

音效

  • AI Sound Pro

  • 標準

  • 音樂

  • 影院

  • Clear Voice Pro

  • 運動

  • 遊戲

  • 重低音 / 重低音+

高解析度音訊

  • 採樣

    24bit/96kHz

  • 升位 / 升頻採樣

    24bit/96kHz

音訊格式

  • Dolby Atmos

  • Dolby Digital

  • DTS:X

  • DTS Digital Surround

  • IMAX Enhanced

  • AAC

  • AAC+

  • MQA

連接性

  • Optical

    1

  • HDMI In

    1

  • HDMI Out

    1

  • USB

    1

  • 藍牙版本

    5.0

  • 藍牙音源解碼 - SBC/ACC

  • Wi-Fi

  • Wireless Rear Ready

  • 適用於 Alexa

  • 連接 Spotify

  • 連接 Tidal

  • AirPlay 2

  • Chromecast

  • 適用於 Google Home

支援 HDMI

  • pass-through

  • Pass-through (4K)

  • VRR / ALLM

  • 120Hz

  • HDR10

  • Dolby Vision

  • 音訊回傳通道 (ARC)

  • 音訊回傳通道 (e-ARC)

  • CEC (Simplink)

方使性

  • 遙控應用程式 - iOS/Android OS

  • AI Room Calibration Pro (App)

  • Soundbar 模式控制

  • 電視音效共享模式

  • WOW Orchestra

尺寸 (WXHXD)

  • 主要

    975 x 63 x 125 mm

  • 重低音喇叭

    221 x 390 x 313 mm

重量

  • 主要

    4.1 kg

  • 重低音喇叭

    7.8 kg

  • 總重量

    22.7 kg

配件

  • 保養卡

  • HDMI 連接線

  • TV Synergy Bracket

  • 遙控

電源

  • 斷電狀態耗電量 (主喇叭)

    0.5 W ↓

  • 耗電量 (主喇叭)

    37 W

  • 斷電狀態耗電量 (重低音喇叭)

    0.5 W ↓

  • 耗電量 (重低音喇叭)

    38 W

