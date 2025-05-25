We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
[LG Streaming Week] 2025 LG 全新 OLED 電視驚喜禮遇
19/05/2025 ~ 30/06/2025
[官網限定] LG Streaming Week 驚喜禮遇
✅ 優惠期內，凡於 LG 官網購買指定型號的 2025 全新 OLED 電視，並於使用一個月後，完成問券調查並上傳官網產品評論，即送 👇
🎁 LG CineBeam Q 4K 超高清小型投影機 (97/83 吋 OLED 電視)
🎁 31.5" Full HD IPS 智能顯示器 32SR50F-W (77/65/55 吋 OLED 電視)
LG Streaming Week 期間，更可啟動六大串流平台限時訂閲優惠！
✅ Apple TV：首三個月，每月只需 HK$18
✅ Baby Shark World：一個月試用通行證
✅ STINGRAY KARAOKE：一個月免費試用
✅ Viu：「Viu 升級會員 Lite」免費試用 30 日
✅ STAGE+：免費試用 3 個月
✅ MUBI：免費試用 3 個月
優惠兌換詳情及條款，請參閱 LG Streaming Week 活動頁面。
