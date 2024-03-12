About Cookies on This Site

XF1E 系列

規格

支援

XF1E 系列

32XF1E

XF1E 系列

所有規格

PANEL

  • Screen Size

    32" (31.55" measured diagonal)

  • Resolution

    1,920 x 1,080 (FHD)

  • Brightness (Typ., cd/m²)

    1500

CONNECTIVITY

  • Input

    HDMI (1), DP, DVI-D, Audio, USB

  • Output

    Audio

  • External Control

    RS232C in/out, RJ45 in, IR in

PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION

  • Bezel Width

    10.9 mm (L/R), 16.1 mm (T), 23.2 mm (B)

  • Monitor Dimension (W x H x D)

    727.4 x 439.5 x 95 mm

  • Weight (Head)

    12.3 kg

  • Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)

    810 x 545 x 207 mm

  • Packed Weight

    13.5 kg

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

  • Operation Temperature

    0℃ to 50℃

  • Operation Humidity

    10 % to 80 %

POWER

  • Power Type

    Built-In Power

  • Power Supply

    100-240V~, 50/60Hz

POWER CONSUMPTION

  • Typ./Max

    145 W / 175 W

  • Smart Energy Saving

    75 W

STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)

  • Safety

    IEC 60950-1 / EN 60950-1 / UL 60950-1

  • EMC

    FCC Class "A" / CE / KC

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

  • Content Management Software

    SuperSign CMS

  • Control and Monitoring Software

    SuperSign Control+
    (Software compatibility may change over time.)

ACCESSORY

  • Basic

    Remote Controller (2 Batteries Included), Power Cord, IR Extension Kit, HDMI Cable, Manual (ESG&EIG)

  • Optional

    Wi-Fi Dongle (AN-WF500) * Stand is not available