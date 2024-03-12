We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
XF1E 系列
所有規格
PANEL
-
Screen Size
32" (31.55" measured diagonal)
-
Resolution
1,920 x 1,080 (FHD)
-
Brightness (Typ., cd/m²)
1500
CONNECTIVITY
-
Input
HDMI (1), DP, DVI-D, Audio, USB
-
Output
Audio
-
External Control
RS232C in/out, RJ45 in, IR in
PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION
-
Bezel Width
10.9 mm (L/R), 16.1 mm (T), 23.2 mm (B)
-
Monitor Dimension (W x H x D)
727.4 x 439.5 x 95 mm
-
Weight (Head)
12.3 kg
-
Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)
810 x 545 x 207 mm
-
Packed Weight
13.5 kg
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS
-
Operation Temperature
0℃ to 50℃
-
Operation Humidity
10 % to 80 %
POWER
-
Power Type
Built-In Power
-
Power Supply
100-240V~, 50/60Hz
POWER CONSUMPTION
-
Typ./Max
145 W / 175 W
-
Smart Energy Saving
75 W
STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)
-
Safety
IEC 60950-1 / EN 60950-1 / UL 60950-1
-
EMC
FCC Class "A" / CE / KC
SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY
-
Content Management Software
SuperSign CMS
-
Control and Monitoring Software
SuperSign Control+
(Software compatibility may change over time.)
ACCESSORY
-
Basic
Remote Controller (2 Batteries Included), Power Cord, IR Extension Kit, HDMI Cable, Manual (ESG&EIG)
-
Optional
Wi-Fi Dongle (AN-WF500) * Stand is not available