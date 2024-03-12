About Cookies on This Site

VL5G 系列 - 49 吋全高清 Video Wall

規格

支援

VL5G 系列 - 49 吋全高清 Video Wall

49VL5G-A

VL5G 系列 - 49 吋全高清 Video Wall

(0)
列印

所有規格

PANEL

  • Screen Size

    49"

  • Panel Technology

    IPS

  • Back Light Type

    Direct

  • Aspect Ratio

    16 : 9

  • Native Resolution

    1,920 x 1,080 (FHD)

  • Refresh Rate

    60 Hz

  • Brightness

    500nit (Typ.)

  • Contrast Ratio

    1,000:1

  • Dynamic CR

    500,000:1

  • Color gamut

    NTSC 72%

  • Viewing Angle(H x V)

    178 x 178

  • Color Depth

    10bit, 1.07Billion colors

  • Response Time

    8ms (G to G)

  • Surface Treatment(Haze)

    3%

  • Life time

    60,000Hrs (Typ.) / 50,000Hrs (Min.)

  • Operation Hours (Hours/Day)

    24/7

  • Portrait / Landscape

    Yes / Yes

CONNECTIVITY

  • Input

    HDMI (2, HDCP 1.4), DP (1, HDCP 1.3),DVI-D (1, HDCP 1.4) Audio In, RS232C IN, RJ45(LAN), IR IN, USB2.0 Type A (1)

  • Output

    DP Out, Audio Out, RS232C OUT

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

  • Bezel Color

    Black

  • Bezel Width

    T/R/L/B : 2.25/1.25/2.25/1.25mm

  • Weight (Head)

    16.9Kg

  • Packed Weight

    29.3kg

  • Monitor Dimension(W x H x D)

    1077.6 x 607.8 x 89.7mm

  • Carton Dimensions(W x H x D) (Box outer size)

    1214 x 778 x 263mm

  • Handle

    Yes

  • VESA™ Standard Mount Interface

    600 x 400

KEY FEATURE

  • HW - Sensor - Temperature Sensor

    Yes

  • SW - Embedded CMS - Local Contents Scheduling

    Yes

  • SW - USB Plug & Play

    Yes

  • SW - Fail over

    Yes

  • SW - Background Image - Booting Logo Image

    Yes

  • SW - Background Image - No Signal Image

    Yes

  • SW - Sync Mode - RS-232C Sync

    Yes

  • SW - Rotation - Screen Rotation

    Yes

  • SW - Tile Mode Setting

    Yes (Max. 15x15)

  • SW - Setting Data Cloning

    Yes

  • SW - SNMP

    Yes

  • SW - ISM Method

    Yes

  • SW - Auto Set ID

    Yes

  • SW - 3rd Party Compatibility - Crestron Inside

    Yes

  • SW - Power - Smart Energy Saving

    Yes

  • SW - Power - PM mode

    Yes

  • SW - Power - Wake on LAN

    Yes

  • SW - HDMI-CEC

    Yes

  • SW - SI Server Setting

    Yes

  • SW - W/B Setting by Grey scale

    Yes

  • SW - Scan Inversion

    Yes

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

  • Operation Temperature

    0 °C to 40 °C

  • Operation Humidity

    10 % to 80 %

POWER

  • Power Supply

    AC 100-240 V~, 50 / 60 Hz

  • Power Type

    Built-In Power

POWER CONSUMPTION

  • Typ.

    100W

  • Max.

    120W

  • BTU (British Thermal Unit)

    341 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 409 BTU/Hr(Max)

  • Smart Energy Saving

    60W

  • DPM

    0.5W

  • Power off

    0.5 W

CERTIFICATION

  • Safety

    CB / NRTL

  • EMC

    FCC Class "A" / CE / KC

  • ErP / Energy Star

    Yes / Energy Star 8.0(US Only)

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

  • SuperSign CMS

    Yes

  • SuperSign Control / Control+

    Yes / Yes

  • SuperSign WB

    Yes

  • SuperSign Media Editor

    Yes

  • Connected Care

    Yes

LANGUAGE

  • OSD

    English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean , Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Japanese, Russian, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Arabic

ACCESSORY

  • Basic

    Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, RS232C cable, DP cable, IR Receiver, Guide Bracket, Screws, Manual

  • Optional

    Wall Mount ( Landscape : WM-L640V, Portrait : WM-P640V)