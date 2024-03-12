We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
49 吋 Video Wall
所有規格
PANEL
-
Screen Size
49"
-
Resolution
1,920 x 1,080 (FHD)
-
Brightness
500
-
Orientation
Portrait & Landscape
CONNECTIVITY
-
Input
HDMI, DP, DVI-D, OPS, Audio, USB 2.0, USB3.0, RGB
-
Output
DP, Audio
-
External Control
RS232C, RJ45, IR Receiver
PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION
-
Bezel Width
0.9mm (Top/Bottom/Left/Right even bezel) / 1.8mm *B to B : Panel Bezel + Panel Bezel
-
Monitor Dimension (W x H x D)
1,075.6 x 605.8 x 86.2 mm
-
Weight (Head)
17.5 kg
-
VESATM Standard Mount Interface
600 x 400mm
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS
-
Operation Temperature
0°C to 40°C
-
Operation Humidity
10 % to 80 %
POWER
-
Power Supply
100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
Built-In Power
POWER CONSUMPTION
-
Typ.
120 W
-
Smart Energy Saving
70 W
STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)
-
Safety
UL / cUL / CB / TUV / KC
-
EMC
FCC Class "A" / CE / KCC
-
ErP / Energy Star
NA / Yes (Energy Star 6.0)
MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY
-
OPS type compatible
Yes
-
External Media player Attachable
Yes (MP500/MP700)
SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY
-
SuperSign-w lite
Yes
-
SuperSign-c
Yes
ACCESSORY
-
Basic
Remote Controller, Power cable, DP Cable, Manual, IR Receiver, RS-232C Cable, LAN Cable, Guide Bracket, Screws
-
Optional
Wall mount (Landscape: WM-L640V, Portrait: WM-P640V), OPS kit (KT-OPSA), HDBaseT (EB-B100)