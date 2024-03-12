We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
SVH7PF 極窄邊框 55 吋 Video Wall
所有規格
PANEL
-
Screen Size
55"
-
Panel Technology
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
16 : 9
-
Native Resolution
1,920 x 1,080 (FHD)
-
Brightness(Typ.,cd/m²)
700
-
Contrast Ratio
1,100:1
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
178 x 178
-
Response Time
8ms (G to G)
-
Surface Treatment
Haze 28%
-
Life Time (Typ.)
60,000 Hrs
-
Operation Hours
24 Hrs
-
Orientation
Landscape & Portrait
CONNECTIVITY
-
Input
HDMI (2), DP, DVI-D, Audio, USB, Power In, Power Loop In
-
Output
DP, Audio, Power Loop Out
-
External Control
RS232C In/out, RJ45 (LAN) In/out, IR In
MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION
-
Bezel Color
Black
-
Bezel Width
0.44 mm (Even)
-
Monitor Dimension (W × H × D)
1,210.51 x 681.22 x 86.5mm
-
Weight (Head)
16.8 kg
-
Carton Dimensions (W × H × D)
1,353 x 855 x 263 mm
-
Packed Weight
23.6 kg
-
Handle
Yes
-
VESA™ Standard Mount Interface
600 x 400 mm
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS
-
Operation Temperature
0°C to 40°C
-
Operation Humidity
10 % to 80 %
POWER
-
Power Type
External Power Box (An external power box (LPLG001-FV) needs to be purchased separately.)
POWER CONSUMPTION
-
Typ.
188W
-
Max.
240W
STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)
-
EMC
FCC Class "A" / CE / KC
MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY
-
OPS type compatible
Yes (Piggyback)
SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY
-
Content Management Software
SuperSign CMS
-
Control and Monitoring Software
SuperSign Control / Control+
ACCESSORY
-
Basic
Remote Controller, RS232C Cable, Lan Cable, DP Cable, IR Receiver, Guide Bracket, Screws, Manual, Power loop cable
-
Optional
Wall Mount (Landscape : WM-L640V, Portrait : WM-P640V), External Power Box (LPLG001-FV3)), Power cable (6m, ACC-LAPPC06), Power cable (60m, ACC-LAPPC60), OPS Kit (KT-OPSF)