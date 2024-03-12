We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
VH7E-H 55 吋 Video Wall
所有規格
PANEL
-
Screen Size
55"
-
Resolution
1,920 x 1,080 (FHD)
-
Brightness (Typ., cd/m²)
700
CONNECTIVITY
-
Input
HDMI (2), DP, DVI-D, Audio, USB 2.0
-
Output
DP, Audio
-
External Control
RS232C In/out, RJ45(LAN) In/out, IR In
MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION
-
Bezel Width
0.9 mm (Even), B to B 1.8 mm
-
Monitor Dimension (W × H × D)
1,211.4 x 682.2 x 86.5 mm
-
Weight (Head)
18.6 kg
-
Carton Dimensions (W × H × D)
1,353 x 855 x 263 mm
-
Packed Weight
25.3 kg
-
VESA™ Standard Mount Interface
600 x 400 mm
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS
-
Operation Temperature
0°C to 40°C
-
Operation Humidity
10 % to 80 %
POWER
-
Power Supply
100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
Built-In Power
POWER CONSUMPTION
-
Typ.
220 W
-
Max
260 W
-
Smart Energy Saving
110 W
CERTIFICATION
-
Safety
CB / NRTL
-
EMC
FCC Class "A" / CE / KC
-
ErP / Energy Star
Yes(EU Only) / No
MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY
-
OPS type compatible
Yes (Piggyback)
SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY
-
Content Management Software
SuperSign CMS
-
Control and Monitoring Software
SuperSign Control / Control+
ACCESSORY
-
Basic
Remote Controller, Power Cord, RS232C Cable, LAN Cable, DP Cable, IR Receiver, Guide Bracket, Screws, Manual
-
Optional
Wall Mount (Landscape : WM-L640V, Portrait : WM-P640V), OPS Kit (KT-OPSF)