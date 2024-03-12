We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
透明 LED 顯示貼
電子通訊訂閱優惠
送咖啡電子現金劵兩張 (每張價值HK$25)
*顯示貼必須與邊框平行剪裁 1 個像素
*實際的系統結構可能會與上述例子有所不同
所有規格
LAT240DT1
-
Pitch
24±0.2mm
-
LED Type
R, G, B 3in1 Color Package (SMD1818)
-
Resolution
28 x 20
-
Pixels per Panel
560
-
Pixel Density [point/m²]
1,736
-
Brightness (After Calibration)
>1,000nit
-
Contrast Ratio
≥ 100,000:1
-
Luminance Uniformity
≥ 70%
-
Chromaticity Uniformity
Δu’v’≤0.015
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
120 x 120
-
Life Time (Brightness 50%)
50,000 Hrs
-
Daily Usage
24 Hrs / 7 Days
-
Warranty
2 Years
-
Transmittance
73%
-
Operating Temperature
0℃ ~ 45℃ (Indoor Glass Installation Only)
-
Curved Installation
1,100R (Convex and Concave)
-
Film Trimming
Yes (Parallel to the Bezel Side Only)
-
Color Processing
130/120/110 Level (R, G, B)
-
Colors
1,716,000 Colors
-
Color Chromaticity
Cx: 0.28±0.03, Cy: 0.28±0.03
-
Dimension (W x H x D)
668 x 480 x 2.0 mm (with Front & Back Protection Film)
-
Weight
0.73 kg
-
Power Consumption
37W (Transparent panel 1EA + Bezel kit 1EA)
1ST BEZEL KIT
-
Dimension (W x H x D)
547.3 x 63 x 24 mm
-
Weight
0.45 kg
COMMON BEZEL KIT
-
Dimension (W x H x D)
479.5 x 28.1 x 24 mm
-
Weight
0.26 kg
UNIT CONTROLLER
-
Resolution
960 x 540 (4 Unit Controllers Needed for FHD)
-
Interface
Input : LVDS
Output : RJ45 x4EA
-
Maximum Transmission Length
100 m
-
Dimension (W x H x D)
293 x 37 x 188.7mm
-
Weight
1.5 kg
-
Temperature Sensor
Yes
-
Power Consumption
20 W
SYSTEM CONTROLLER
-
Video (Max. Input Resolution)
DP: 3,840 x 2,160 @30Hz
HDMI: 3,840 x 2,160 @30Hz
DVI-D: 1,920 x 1,080 @60Hz
-
Input
HDMI, DP, DVI-D, RS232C, RJ45 (w/o LED Indicator), IR Receiver (for Installation), USB 3.0
-
Output
LVDS, DP, RS232C, RJ45 (w/o LED Indicator)
-
Dimension (W x H x D)
293 x 40.1 x 193.3 mm
-
Weight (Head)
1.6 kg
-
Temperature Sensor
O
-
Light Sensor
O
-
Source Selection
HDMI, DVI-D, DP
-
TPC (Temporal Peak luminance Control)
Yes
-
Power Consumption
17W
-
CMS S/W
Yes
-
Accessories
Power cord, IR+Bright Sensor (1.5m), 4P Phone-to-RS232C Gender, ESG, Regulation book, Warranty Card
POWER
-
Dimension (W x H x D)
183 × 86 × 28 mm
-
Weight
0.769 kg
-
Input
100~240V, 50~60Hz
-
Output
19.5V/10.8A (210W)
-
Color
White
-
DC Output Cable
14AWG, 1.5m
-
Type
L Type