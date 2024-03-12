About Cookies on This Site

透明 LED 顯示貼

功能

圖庫

規格

支援

透明 LED 顯示貼

LAT240DT1

透明 LED 顯示貼

(0)
Front view

高透明度 1

高透明度

透明度高達 73%* ，貼上顯示貼後的玻璃也能保持可見度，不會影響原始設計。關閉 LED 後，顯示貼完全融入玻璃，不會明顯看到顯示貼。
全彩色圖像 1

全彩色圖像

LG 透明 LED 顯示貼採用 24 毫米點距，能呈現多種顏色，其應用程式可以擴展至顯示有不同色彩組合的影像或圖像。
黏貼式顯示貼 1
創新空間

黏貼式顯示貼

透明 LED 顯示貼是黏貼式顯示貼，很容易黏附在玻璃表面，無需任何複雜安裝步驟。
高擴展性和靈活性1
創新空間

高擴展性和靈活性

透明 LED 顯示貼的尺寸和設計可以自由定制，以配合不同安裝環境，通過垂直或水平方式擴展安裝區域，或者進行剪裁以與邊框平行排列，以配合不同尺寸要求。

*顯示貼必須與邊框平行剪裁 1 個像素

兼容孤形設計 1
創新空間

兼容孤形設計

透明 LED 顯示貼兼容彎曲度高達 1,100R 的凸面和凹面，適用於弧形玻璃或視窗應用程式，把不同場地建造成地標。

系統連接 1

系統連接

*實際的系統結構可能會與上述例子有所不同

列印

所有規格

LAT240DT1

  • Pitch

    24±0.2mm

  • LED Type

    R, G, B 3in1 Color Package (SMD1818)

  • Resolution

    28 x 20

  • Pixels per Panel

    560

  • Pixel Density [point/m²]

    1,736

  • Brightness (After Calibration)

    >1,000nit

  • Contrast Ratio

    ≥ 100,000:1

  • Luminance Uniformity

    ≥ 70%

  • Chromaticity Uniformity

    Δu’v’≤0.015

  • Viewing Angle (H x V)

    120 x 120

  • Life Time (Brightness 50%)

    50,000 Hrs

  • Daily Usage

    24 Hrs / 7 Days

  • Warranty

    2 Years

  • Transmittance

    73%

  • Operating Temperature

    0℃ ~ 45℃ (Indoor Glass Installation Only)

  • Curved Installation

    1,100R (Convex and Concave)

  • Film Trimming

    Yes (Parallel to the Bezel Side Only)

  • Color Processing

    130/120/110 Level (R, G, B)

  • Colors

    1,716,000 Colors

  • Color Chromaticity

    Cx: 0.28±0.03, Cy: 0.28±0.03

  • Dimension (W x H x D)

    668 x 480 x 2.0 mm (with Front & Back Protection Film)

  • Weight

    0.73 kg

  • Power Consumption

    37W (Transparent panel 1EA + Bezel kit 1EA)

1ST BEZEL KIT

  • Dimension (W x H x D)

    547.3 x 63 x 24 mm

  • Weight

    0.45 kg

COMMON BEZEL KIT

  • Dimension (W x H x D)

    479.5 x 28.1 x 24 mm

  • Weight

    0.26 kg

UNIT CONTROLLER

  • Resolution

    960 x 540 (4 Unit Controllers Needed for FHD)

  • Interface

    Input : LVDS
    Output : RJ45 x4EA

  • Maximum Transmission Length

    100 m

  • Dimension (W x H x D)

    293 x 37 x 188.7mm

  • Weight

    1.5 kg

  • Temperature Sensor

    Yes

  • Power Consumption

    20 W

SYSTEM CONTROLLER

  • Video (Max. Input Resolution)

    DP: 3,840 x 2,160 @30Hz
    HDMI: 3,840 x 2,160 @30Hz
    DVI-D: 1,920 x 1,080 @60Hz

  • Input

    HDMI, DP, DVI-D, RS232C, RJ45 (w/o LED Indicator), IR Receiver (for Installation), USB 3.0

  • Output

    LVDS, DP, RS232C, RJ45 (w/o LED Indicator)

  • Dimension (W x H x D)

    293 x 40.1 x 193.3 mm

  • Weight (Head)

    1.6 kg

  • Temperature Sensor

    O

  • Light Sensor

    O

  • Source Selection

    HDMI, DVI-D, DP

  • TPC (Temporal Peak luminance Control)

    Yes

  • Power Consumption

    17W

  • CMS S/W

    Yes

  • Accessories

    Power cord, IR+Bright Sensor (1.5m), 4P Phone-to-RS232C Gender, ESG, Regulation book, Warranty Card

POWER

  • Dimension (W x H x D)

    183 × 86 × 28 mm

  • Weight

    0.769 kg

  • Input

    100~240V, 50~60Hz

  • Output

    19.5V/10.8A (210W)

  • Color

    White

  • DC Output Cable

    14AWG, 1.5m

  • Type

    L Type