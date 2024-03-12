About Cookies on This Site

EF5E 系列 - OLED 可擴展曲面顯示屏

規格

支援

55EF5E-L

所有規格

PANEL

  • Screen Size

    55"

  • Resolution

    1,920 x 1,080 (FHD)

  • Brightness (Average Picture Level 25%, Typ., cd/m²)

    400

  • Brightness (Average Picture Level 100%, Typ., cd/m²)

    150

CONNECTIVITY

  • Input

    HDMI, DP, USB 2.0 (2)

  • Output

    DP, Audio (Fixed/Off/Variable)

  • External Control

    RS232C In/out, RJ45 In/out, IR In

PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION

  • Bezel Width (T/B/L/R)

    0.6 / 0.6 / 6.7 / 6.7 mm (Flat, Off Bezel)
    5.0 / 10.6 / 7.6 / 7.6 mm (Flat, On Bezel)

  • Monitor Dimension (W x H x D)

    1,224.9 x 696.2 x 38.0 mm (Head, w/Pem-nut)
    1,224.9 x 696.2 x 12.4 mm (Head Only)

  • Weight

    Set: 9.9 kg
    Signage Box: 3.5 kg

  • Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)

    1,350 x 837 x 250 mm

  • Packed Weight

    17 kg

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

  • Operation Temperature

    0°C to 40°C

  • Operation Humidity

    10 % to 80 %

POWER

  • Power Supply

    100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • Power Type

    Built-In Power

  • Power Consumption(Typ./Max., Based on 8 Color Bar)

    309 W / 318 W

STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)

  • Safety

    IEC 60950-1 / EN 60950-1 / UL 60950-1

  • EMC

    FCC Class "A" / CE / KCC

  • ErP / Energy Star

    Yes / No

MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY

  • External Media player Attachable

    Yes

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

  • Content Management Software

    SuperSign CMS

  • Control and Monitoring Software

    SuperSign Control+ / Control

ACCESSORY

  • Basic

    Remote Controller (2 Batteries Included), Power Cord, QSG, IR Receiver, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender, RS232 Cable (4p-4p), FFC Cables (220mm x 4ea for Connection between Panel and Signage Box), DP Cable, LAN Cable, LC (VLC Cable)

  • Optional

    Curvature Calibrator (ACC-CC-EF5E)