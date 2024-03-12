We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
EF5F 系列 - OLED 可擴展曲面顯示屏
所有規格
PANEL
-
Screen Size
55"
-
Panel Technology
OLED
-
Aspect Ratio
16 : 9
-
Native Resolution
1,920 x 1,080 (FHD)
-
Brightness (APL25%, Typ., cd/m²)
400
-
Brightness (APL100%, Typ., cd/m²)
150
-
Contrast Ratio
150,000 : 1
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
178 x 178
-
Life Time (Typ.)
30,000 Hrs
-
Operation Hours
18 Hrs / 7 Days (Moving Video Only)
-
Orientation
Landscape & Portrait
CONNECTIVITY
-
Input
HDMI, DP, USB 2.0 (2)
-
Output
DP, Audio (Fixed/Off/Variable)
-
External Control
RS232C In/out, RJ45 In/out, IR In
PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION
-
Bezel Width (T/B/L/R)
0.6 / 0.6 / 6.7 / 6.7 mm (Flat, Off Bezel)
5.0 / 10.6 / 7.6 / 7.6 mm (Flat, On Bezel)
-
Monitor Dimension (W x H x D)
1,224.9 x 696.2 x 38.0 mm (Head, w/Pem-nut)
1,224.9 x 696.2 x 12.4 mm (Head Only)
Signage Box: 413 x 353 x 57.3 mm
-
Weight
6.6 kg (Head)
Signage Box: 3.5 kg
-
Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)
1,350 x 837 x 250 mm
-
Packed Weight
17 kg (Head)
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS
-
Operation Temperature
0°C to 40°C
-
Operation Humidity
10 % to 80 %
POWER
-
Power Supply
100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
Built-In Power
-
Power Consumption (Typ. / Max.)
309 W / 318 W (Based on 8 color bar)
CERTIFICATION
-
Safety
CB / NRTL
-
EMC
FCC Class “A” / CE / KC
-
ErP / Energy Star
Yes(EU Only) / No
MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY
-
OPS type compatible
No
SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY
-
Content Management Software
SuperSign CMS
-
Control and Monitoring Software
SuperSign Control+ / Control
-
Signage365Care
Yes
ACCESSORIES
-
Basic
Remote Controller, Power Cord, QSG, IR Receiver, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender, RS232 Cable (4p-4p), FFC Cables (220mm x 4ea for Connection between Panel and Signage Box), DP Cable, LAN Cable, LC (VLC Cable)
-
Optional
Curvature Calibrator (ACC-CC-EF5E)