Essential Commercial TV with Multiple Use LW340C

Essential Commercial TV with Multiple Use LW340C

55LW340C

Essential Commercial TV with Multiple Use LW340C

MODEL INFORMATION

  • Inch

    55

  • Production Model

    55LW340C

LCD PANEL SPECIFICATION

  • Resolution

    1920 x 1080 (FHD)

  • Dynamic Contrast Ratio (Dynamic MCI (Hz))

    1,000,000:1

  • Viewing Angle Degree

    178/178

  • Frame Rate

    60Hz

  • Life span (hrs)

    30000(Minimum)

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

  • Analog

    Yes(PAL-I, PAL BG/DK, NTSC M)

  • Digital

    Yes

  • Terrestrial

    DTMB

  • Cable

    DVB-C(Ready)

VIDEO

  • XD Engine

    Yes

  • Real Cinema 24p (3:3 pull down)

    Yes

  • Aspect Ratio

    8 modes (16:9, Just scan, Original, Full Wide, 4:3, 14:9, Cinema Zoom 1, Zoom)

AUDIO

  • Audio Output

    10W + 10W

  • Speaker System

    2.0 ch

  • Sound Mode

    Yes(6 modes (Standard, News, Music, Cinema, Sport, Game))

  • Clear Voice II

    Yes

FEATURE

  • Remote Diagnosis

    Yes(USB only)

  • MHL

    Yes

  • HDMI-CEC

    Yes

  • HTNG-CEC 1.3

    Yes

  • Hotel Mode / PDM / Installer Menu

    Yes

  • Lock Mode

    Yes

  • IR Out

    Yes (RS-232C)

  • External Speaker Out

    Yes (Int /Fixed, 3.5mm, Stereo, Single ended Type(GRD,L+,R+), 1W with 8Ω), Line out

  • RJP Interface

    Yes (RS232C, HDMI CEC)

  • RJP Compatibility

    Yes(LG/Teleadapt (RS232C), Teleadapt/Guestlink/CANALL (HDMI CEC))

  • USB

    Yes (USB 2.0)

  • USB Auto Play back

    Yes

  • Moving Picture Playback (SD/HD/Plus HD)

    Divx HD, RMVB

  • Picture

    JPEG

  • Audio Codec

    AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3,HE-AAC,AAC, Mpeg, MP3, PCM, DTS

  • USB Cloning

    Yes

  • One Channel Map / Logical Channel Map

    Yes

  • Multi IR Code

    Yes

  • Welcome Screen

    Yes

  • Welcome Video

    Yes

  • Auto Off / Auto Sleep

    Yes

  • Smart Energy Saving

    Yes

  • Kensington Lock

    Yes

SET SIDE

  • HDMI In

    1

  • USB (2.0)

    1

SET REAR

  • RF In

    1

  • AV In

    1

  • Component in (Y,Pb,Pr) + Audio

    1 (Common w/AV)

  • Digital Audio Out (Coaxial / Optical)

    1 (Optical)

  • HDMI/HDCP Input

    1

  • RGB In (D-sub 15pin) - PC

    1

  • PC Audio Input

    1 (Common w/Component Audio)

  • RS-232C

    1 (D-Sub 9pin)

  • External Speaker Out(3.5mm phone jack)

    1 (Spk-out 1)

ACCESSORY

  • Remote type

    S-Con(Language : Chinese, English)

  • Cable

    Power cord

  • Manual / ESG

    Simple manual

POWER

  • Voltage, Hz

    100 ~ 240V, 50/60Hz

  • Stand-by

    0.3W

CABINET (UNIT : MM / KG)

  • Vesa

    300 x 300

  • W x H x D / weight (w/o stand)

    1,241 x 720 x 41.5 (SPK 63.0) / 16.3

  • W x H x D / weight (with stand)

    1,241 x 775 x 216 / 16.6

STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)

  • Safety

    CB

  • EMC

    CB

  • Energy Saving Label

    Grade 1