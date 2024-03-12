About Cookies on This Site

Indoor

D01_ID_LED-Signage_Hero_01_M03_INDOOR-LED_1559526855759

Indoor LED

Full model line-up, ranging from premium fine-pitch to color transparent LED film, for diverse indoor application.

Indoor LED

D02_ID_Main_Hero_1553056648226

Redefine your space
with LG LED signage

Enrich the customer experience with superior picture quality and world-class reliability.

Redefine your space
with LG LED signage

Product

D03-01_ID_LED-Signage_Indoor_lsaa012_1562048004606

Optimum cable-less LED

D03-01_ID_LED-Signage_Indoor_LAA015FL7B1_1562048004606

130" All-in-one LED screen

D03-01_ID_LED-Signage_Indoor_lad033f_1562048004606

LED cinema

D03-01_ID_LED-Signage_Indoor_lad033f_1562048004606

LG MAGNIT

D03-02_ID_Digital-Signage_products_02_M08_Premium-Fine-pitch_1559023752935

Premium fine-pitch

D03-03_ID_LED-Signage_LAT240DT1_1547529584862

Color transparent LED film

D03-04_ID_LED-Signage_Indoor_products_06_M08_Fine-pitch_1520989704989

LAS fine-pitch

D03-05_ID_LED-Signage_Indoor_LAS-Standard-Series_1554448054694

LAS standard

D03-06_ID_LED-Signage_Indoor_LAE-Standard-Series_1554448070504

LAE standard

D03-07_ID_LED-Signage_Indoor_LAE-Q-Standard-Series_1554448086225

LAE standard-Q

D03-08_ID_LED-Signage_Indoor_products_03_M08_Curved_1520989782327

LAC curved

Optimum Cable-less LED1

Optimum cable-less LED

With unrivaled picture quality and optimum cable-less design,
expand the possibilitys of business space itself.

Optimum cable-less LED
D04_ID_LED-Signage_Indoor_features_00_M03_LED-Screen_1562047838291

LG all-in-one series

LG all-in-one series consists of 136-inch and 130-inch large screens which are offered as an all-in-one package including an embedded controller. Get more focused and deeply engaged with the bezel-less immersive screens.

LG all-in-one series

LED cinema

The infinite contrast and excellent brightness created by LG LED cinema bring fine details to the screen, providing viewers an amazing sense of immersion.

LED cinema

LED Cinema1

LG MAGNIT

LG MAGNIT

LG MAGNIT brings your imagination into life.
An entirely new level of immersion awaits in infinite black
and authentic color.

LG MAGNIT

D05_ID_LED-Signage_Indoor_features_01_M01_Premium-Fine-pitch_1562047924435

Premium fine-pitch

Boasting detailed color and super contrast, LG’s premium fine-pitch series bring content to life through freedom of design.

Premium fine-pitch
D06_ID_LED-Signage_Indoor_features_02_M02_Color-Transparent-LED-Film_1554701295425

Color transparent LED film

LG color transparent LED film is a new level of renovation with see-through view. Its superb transparency endows the glass surface or window to which it is attached with a mystical beauty full of vivid color.

Color transparent LED film

D07_ID_LED-Signage_Indoor_features_03_M01_Fine-pitch_1554701323256

LAS fine-pitch

The LAS fine-pitch series offers a unit case with 16:9 aspect ratio, as well as light-weight cabinet design and front serviceability for easy installation and maintenance.

LAS fine-pitch
D08_ID_LED-Signage_Indoor_features_04_M03_Large-Format_1554701361121

LAS standard

The LAS standard series is designed not only for fixed-installation, but for rental, staging, large venue and event applications. It features magnetically-attachable unit cases with quick-lock systems to facilitate easy installation.

LAS standard
D09_ID_LED-Signage_Indoor_features_05_M02_Standard_1554701384725

LAE standard

The LAE standard series is reasonable and provides versatile performance. It is available in various creative and user-friendly designs for convenient installation and maintenance.

LAE standard

D10_ID_LED-Signage_Indoor_features_06_M01_LAE-Q-Standard_1554701416404

LAE-Q standard

The LAE-Q standard series is suitable for a variety of indoor installations, with precision-machined aluminum die-cast frames that enable easy and seamless screen building.

LAE-Q standard

D11_ID_LED-Signage_Indoor_features_07_M01_Curved_1554701447151

LAC curved

The LAC curved series supports both concave and convex curved formats. It is highly flexible, ultra-thin, super-light and features full black LED.

LAC curved
D12_Main_Bottom_Banner_1543821714815

LG C-Display+ customer app

Find the latest product information along with reference cases, OLED/LED/video wall configurator, manuals and sales contact information.

LG C-Display+ customer app Visit our web application LG C-Display+ customer app Go to download app