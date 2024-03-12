About Cookies on This Site

Outdoor

D06_ID_LED-Signage_features_02_M03_OUTDOOR-LED_1559526785982

Outdoor LED

Diverse models available in a range of case designs for outdoor applications including in stadiums, and for outdoor advertisements and public displays.

Outdoor LED

D02_ID_Main_Hero_1553056648226

Redefine your space
with LG LED signage

Enrich the customer experience with superior picture quality and world-class reliability.

Redefine your space with LG LED signage

D03-01_ID_LED-Signage_Outdoor_products_01_M08_Stadium

LBS stadium

D03-02_ID_LED-Signage_Outdoor_products_02_M08_High-Performance-Slim

LBS DOOH

D03-03_ID_LED-Signage_Outdoor_products_03_M08_Standard_

LBE DOOH

D03-04_ID_LED-Signage_Outdoor_LBE-Standard-Series

LBE standard

D03-05_ID_LED-Signage_Outdoor_LBH-High-Brightness-Series

LBH high brightness
D04_ID_LED-Signage_Outdoor_features_01_M03_Stadium

LBS stadium

The LBS stadium series comes in various formats for different types of stadiums and outdoor venue applications. It is designed and built to provide robust performance with exceptional image quality.

LBS stadium

D05_ID_LED-Signage_Outdoor_features_02_M01_High-Performance-Slim_V5

LBS DOOH

The LBS DOOH series comes with a slim unit case design suitable for various premium grade outdoor applications.

LBS DOOH
D06_ID_LED-Signage_Outdoor_features_03_M03_LBE-DOOH

LBE DOOH

The LBE DOOH series is suitable for fixed outdoor installation, featuring slim die-cast aluminum housing for seamless building with energy efficient performance. It can be configured to screen ratios of 4:3, 8:9, and 16:9, which are ideal for playing back advertising content.

LBE DOOH
D07_ID_LED-Signage_Outdoor_features_04_M02_Standard

LBE standard

The LBE Standard series is reasonable and provides versatile performance. It is available in various creative and user-friendly designs for convenient installation and maintenance.

LBE standard

D08_ID_LED-Signage_Outdoor_features_05_M01_LBH-High-Brightness

LBH high brightness

The LBH high brightness series is recommended for fixed outdoor installations requiring high brightness and high contrast. With IP65-rated (front/rear) robust weatherproof design, it boasts reliable performance even under harsh environments.

LBH high brightness
D08_Main_Bottom_Banner_1543821714815

LG C-Display+ customer app

Find the latest product information along with reference cases, OLED/LED/video wall configurator, manuals and sales contact information.

LG C-Display+ customer app Visit our web application LG C-Display+ customer app Go to download app