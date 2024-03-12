About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

LBE Standard

D01_ID_LED-Signage-Outdoor_hero_03_M01_Standard_1538714461919

LBE Standard

The LBE Standard series is reasonable and provides versatile performance. It is available in various creative and user-friendly designs for convenient installation and maintenance.

LBE Standard Click here for sales inquiry
Gallery Features Tech specs
Gallery
1ID-LBE-Standard-Series-Gallery-500x500-00_1554357670818
2ID-LBE-Standard-Series-Gallery-500x1000-00_1554357910691
3ID-LBE-Standard-Series-Gallery-500x500-01_1554357682196
4ID-LBE-Standard-Series-Gallery-500x1000-01_1554357898013
5ID-LBE-Standard-Series-Gallery-500x500-02_1554357695040
6ID-LBE-Standard-Series-Gallery-500x1000-02_1554357884194
7ID-LBE-Standard-Series-Gallery-500x500-03_1554357704983
8ID-LBE-Standard-Series-Gallery-500x1000-04_1554357863515
9ID-LBE-Standard-Series-Gallery-500x500-04_1554357714328
10ID-LBE-Standard-Series-Gallery-500x1000-05_1554357854210
1ID-LBE-Standard-Series-Gallery-500x500-00_1554357670818
2ID-LBE-Standard-Series-Gallery-500x1000-00_1554357910691
3ID-LBE-Standard-Series-Gallery-500x500-01_1554357682196
4ID-LBE-Standard-Series-Gallery-500x1000-01_1554357898013
5ID-LBE-Standard-Series-Gallery-500x500-02_1554357695040
6ID-LBE-Standard-Series-Gallery-500x1000-02_1554357884194
7ID-LBE-Standard-Series-Gallery-500x500-03_1554357704983
8ID-LBE-Standard-Series-Gallery-500x1000-04_1554357863515
9ID-LBE-Standard-Series-Gallery-500x500-04_1554357714328
10ID-LBE-Standard-Series-Gallery-500x1000-05_1554357854210
D03_ID-LBE-Standard-01-Lightweight-and-Slim-Design_CN

Lightweight and slim design

Each unit case weighs 8.2 kg or 12.5 kg, with a depth of 68 mm. This makes the screens easy to install, minimizes damage during installation, and reduces strain on the structure holding them.

D03_ID-LBE-DOOH-01-Reliable-Weatherproof-Design_1554339396959

Reliable weatherproof design

The front and back of the unit case are IP65- and IP54-certified, respectively, allowing stable operation unaffected by weather and harmful outdoor environments.

 

D07_ID-LAE-Q-05-Front-or-Rear_1554421094259-hk

Front or rear serviceability

The product offers either front access or rear access, allowing customers to choose according to their installation environment and minimizing limitations in installation and maintenance.

*Support may differ by model

D06_ID-LBE-Standard-04-Easy-Maintenace-Fin_CN

Easy maintenance

Power and control modules attached to the unit cases can be removed easily, making it easy to fix problems that may arise.

D05_ID-LAE-Standard-03-Easy-Installation_1554422703183-hk

Easy installation

Various factors including magnets on the top and bottom, positioning pins, and easy locks help installers easily set up and dismantle the screens.

D08_ID-LED-06-Uniform-Picture-Quality_hk

Uniform picture quality

Every step from production is strictly managed, while factory calibration ensures consistent quality between the LED units. The display provides seamless content with 97％ brightness uniformity.

D09_ID-LED-07-Vividness-with-Color-Accuracy_hk

Vividness with color accuracy

LG’s rigorous quality standards also make LG LED signage reproduce accurate colors, vividly displaying the original colors of objects without distortion.

D10_ID-LED-08-RoHS-Certified-Safe-Product__1554427253259

RoHS certified safe product

Boasting RoHS certification, all LG LED signage models are environmentally-friendly products that do not use materials harmful to the environment and people.

Model NameLBE039DD3DLBE039DD3LBE039DD4DLBE039DD4
Pixel Configuration3 in 1 SMD3 in 1 SMD3 in 1 SMD3 in 1 SMD
Pixel Pitch(mm)3.913.913.913.91
Unit Case Resolution(WxH)128x128128x256128x128128x256
Unit Case Dimensions(WxHxD, mm)500x500x68500x1000x68500x500x68500x1000x68
Weight per Unit Case/Square Meter (kg)8.2/32.812.5/25.08.2/32.812.5/25.0
Service accessFront or RearFront or RearFront or RearFront or Rear
Min. Brightness(After Calibration, cd/m²)5,5005,5005,0005,000
Color Temperature6,5006,5006,5006,500
Visual Viewing Angle(Horizontal/Vertical)160/120160/120160/120160/120
Brightness Uniformity / Color Uniformity97％/±0.003Cx,Cy97％/±0.003Cx,Cy97％/±0.003Cx,Cy97％/±0.003Cx,Cy
Contrast Ratio5,0005,0005,0005,000
Processing Depth (bit)14141414
Power Consumption(W/Unit, Avg./Max.)53/160110/33053/160110/330
Power Consumption(W/m², Max.)640660640660
Power Supply (V)100 to 240100 to 240100 to 240100 to 240
Refresh Rate (Hz)3,8403,8403,8403,840
Lifetime(Half brightness, hrs)*80,00080,00050,00050,000
Operating Temperature(°C) / Humidity-20° to 50°/< 90％RH-10° to 45°/0-80％RH-10° to 45°/0-80％RH-10° to 45°/0-80％RH
IP rating Front / RearIP65/IP54IP65/IP54IP65/IP54IP65/IP54

*The Lifetime spec is subject to LED package spec.**All the models apply SMD package with goldwire.***Models may vary by region. Check with local salesteam.

Model NameLBE046DD3DLBE046DD3LBE046DD4DLBE046DD4
Pixel Configuration3 in 1 SMD3 in 1 SMD3 in 1 SMD3 in 1 SMD
Pixel Pitch(mm)4.634.634.634.63
Unit Case Resolution(WxH)108x108108x216108x108108x216
Unit Case Dimensions(WxHxD, mm)500x500x68500x1000x68500x500x68500x1000x68
Weight per Unit Case/Square Meter (kg)8.2/32.812.5/25.08.2/32.812.5/25.0
Service accessRearRearRearRear
Min. Brightness(After Calibration, cd/m²)5,5005,5005,0005,000
Color Temperature6,5006,5006,5006,500
Visual Viewing Angle(Horizontal/Vertical)160/120160/120160/120160/120
Brightness Uniformity / Color Uniformity97％/±0.003Cx,Cy97％/±0.003Cx,Cy97％/±0.003Cx,Cy97％/±0.003Cx,Cy
Contrast Ratio5,0005,0005,0005,000
Processing Depth (bit)14141414
Power Consumption(W/Unit, Avg./Max.)53/160110/33053/160110/330
Power Consumption(W/m², Max.)640660640660
Power Supply (V)100 to 240100 to 240100 to 240100 to 240
Refresh Rate (Hz)3,8403,8403,8403,840
Lifetime(Half brightness, hrs)*80,00080,00050,00050,000
Operating Temperature(°C) / Humidity-20° to 50°/< 90％RH-10° to 45°/0-80％RH-10° to 45°/0-80％RH-10° to 45°/0-80％RH
IP rating Front / RearIP65/IP54IP65/IP54IP65/IP54IP65/IP54

*The Lifetime spec is subject to LED package spec.**All the models apply SMD package with goldwire.***Models may vary by region. Check with local salesteam.

Model NameLBE069DD3DLBE069DD3LBE069DD4DLBE069DD4
Pixel Configuration3 in 1 SMD3 in 1 SMD3 in 1 SMD3 in 1 SMD
Pixel Pitch(mm)6.946.946.946.94
Unit Case Resolution(WxH)72x7272x14472x7272x72
Unit Case Dimensions(WxHxD, mm)500x500x68500x1000x68500x500x68500x1000x68
Weight per Unit Case/Square Meter (kg)8.2/32.812.5/25.08.2/32.812.5/25.0
Service accessRearRearRearRear
Min. Brightness(After Calibration, cd/m²)5,5005,5005,0005,000
Color Temperature6,5006,5006,5006,500
Visual Viewing Angle(Horizontal/Vertical)160/120160/120160/120160/120
Brightness Uniformity / Color Uniformity97％/±0.003Cx,Cy97％/±0.003Cx,Cy97％/±0.003Cx,Cy97％/±0.003Cx,Cy
Contrast Ratio5,0005,0005,0005,000
Processing Depth (bit)14141414
Power Consumption(W/Unit, Avg./Max.)53/160110/33053/160110/330
Power Consumption(W/m², Max.)640660640660
Power Supply (V)100 to 240100 to 240100 to 240100 to 240
Refresh Rate (Hz)3,8403,8403,8403,840
Lifetime(Half brightness, hrs)*80,00080,00050,00050,000
Operating Temperature(°C) / Humidity-20° to 50°/< 90％RH-10° to 45°/0-80％RH-10° to 45°/0-80％RH-10° to 45°/0-80％RH
IP rating Front / RearIP65/IP54IP65/IP54IP65/IP54IP65/IP54

*The Lifetime spec is subject to LED package spec.**All the models apply SMD package with goldwire.***Models may vary by region. Check with local salesteam.