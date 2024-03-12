We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Manage The Displays on Schools
Anywhere, Anytime More Efficiently
LG ConnectedCare DMS
With the development of technology, digital transformation is actively underway in schools and classrooms. An example of this transition can be seen in the ongoing upgrade from traditional blackboards to interactive whiteboards. LG ConnectedCare DMS is a cloud service that provides specialized solutions for educational environments, offering real-time monitoring and remote device control for LG CreateBoard and LG TV signage models.*
* LG ConnectedCare DMS is currently only available on LG CreateBoard. This feature will soon be expanded to include other models, beginning with the UR640S in mid-2023 and followed by more webOS products thereafter.
Monitoring
LG ConnectedCare DMS makes site visits a thing of the past. With real-time monitoring via an online dashboard, users can perform status updates remotely, which means no more on-site device inspections. The system automatically detects issues and sends email alerts direct to the IT manager, so they can take the appropriate action.
Dashboard
The LG ConnectedCare DMS dashboard allows you to view and monitor multiple devices at the same time, thereby saving time and boosting efficiency.
Thresholds /
Email Notifications
The application automatically monitors 11 different items across four independent categories (proof of play, self-diagnosis, misconfiguration, and heavy load). When anomalies are detected, it sends a warning email according to the operational parameters set by the user.
Issue Management
The current status of all issues raised can be categorized using a filter feature, enabling more effective management and a swifter response.
Device Control
In the modern classroom, a wide range of technologies are installed and used simultaneously. For administrators attempting to manage these devices individually, this can be a potentially time-consuming problem.
The LG ConnectedCare DMS allows centralized and simple control over display equipment and LG CreateBoard, increasing efficiency and convenience through remote operation.
Remote Control
Devices with LG ConnectedCare DMS can be remotely controlled.
Thanks to LG ConnectedCare DMS, frequently used device functions such as power on/off, scheduling, brightness, and screen lock functions can be applied remotely, while content such as images, videos, audio messages, and live streaming can also be shared with specific devices.
Another key benefit is remote app installation and updates, which helps lessen the need for on-site response.
Multi-Control
Select multiple devices to be controlled remotely and update their settings all at once. General settings, power settings, application management, and multimedia can all be effectively managed and controlled simultaneously.
Broadcast / Alert Message
Messages and a range of other content can be sent from the main systems hub to individual classroom devices, so you can create bespoke groups and deliver messages to the intended recipients.
In case of urgent occasions, such as fire drills or school lockdowns, the main system can interrupt the original content with an alert message. Such messages can be distributed across the system, to guide teachers and students in taking the appropriate safety measures.
Scheduling
Confirm existing schedules or quickly and easily create new ones. Various user-friendly features can be activated and scheduled, including brightness and locking, etc.