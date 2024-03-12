With the development of technology, digital transformation is actively underway in schools and classrooms. An example of this transition can be seen in the ongoing upgrade from traditional blackboards to interactive whiteboards. LG ConnectedCare DMS is a cloud service that provides specialized solutions for educational environments, offering real-time monitoring and remote device control for LG CreateBoard and LG TV signage models.*

* LG ConnectedCare DMS is currently only available on LG CreateBoard. This feature will soon be expanded to include other models, beginning with the UR640S in mid-2023 and followed by more webOS products thereafter.