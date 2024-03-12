About Cookies on This Site

LBH High Brightness

M01_ID_LED-Signage_hero_03_M01_LBH-High-Brightness_m_1554701091530

LBH High Brightness

The LBH High Brightness series is recommended for fixed outdoor installations requiring high brightness and high contrast. With IP65-rated (front/rear) robust weatherproof design, it boasts reliable performance even under harsh environments.

LBH High Brightness
Gallery Features Spec
Gallery
1D02_ID-LBH-High-Brightness-Series-Gallery-00_1554358040893
2ID-LBH-High-Brightness-Series-Gallery-01_1554162838741
3ID-LBH-High-Brightness-Series-Gallery-02_1554162852423
4ID-LBH-High-Brightness-Series-Gallery-03_1554162864931
5ID-LBH-High-Brightness-Series-Gallery-04_1554162875725
6ID-LBH-High-Brightness-Series-Gallery-05_1554162886143
7ID-LBH High Brightness Series-Gallery-06_1554162898284
M03_ID-LBH-High-Brightness-01-Outstading-Visibility-Mobile_full_1554707010005

Outstanding Visibility

The brightness is a maximum of 8,000 nits for superb visibility. The product is perfect for outdoor spaces exposed to direct sunlight, instantly catching attention and delivering content more effectively than ever.

Reliable Weatherproof Design

The front and rear of the unit case are both IP65-certified. This keeps it resistant to dust and moisture penetration, allowing stable operation unaffected by weather and harmful outdoor environments.

 

M05_ID-LBH-High-Brightness-03-Smooth-Playback-in-Dynamic-Motion-Mobile_full_1554707053573

Smooth Playback in Dynamic Motion

A high refresh rate of 3,840Hz assures the smooth playback of content. The flicker-free image prevents the black bars that occur from video shooting, as well as eye strain and blurred vision in viewers.

 

M06_ID-LBH-High-Brightness-04-Realism-Through-Lifelike-Colors-Mobile_CN

Realism Through Lifelike Colors

The LBH series delivers vivid and distinctive picture quality through a wide range of color details with high contrast ratio.

 

D08_ID-LED-06-Uniform-Picture-Quality_hk

Uniform Picture Quality

Every step from production is strictly managed, while factory calibration ensures consistent quality between the LED units. The display provides seamless content with 97％ brightness uniformity.

D09_ID-LED-07-Vividness-with-Color-Accuracy_hk

Vividness with Color Accuracy

LG’s rigorous quality standards also make LG LED signage reproduce accurate colors, vividly displaying the original colors of objects without distortion.

D10_ID-LED-08-RoHS-Certified-Safe-Product__1554427253259

RoHS Certified Safe Product

Boasting RoHS certification, all LG LED signage models are environmentally-friendly products that do not use materials harmful to the environment and people.

 
Model NameLBH106VD3-BLBH160VD3DB
Pixel ConfigurationOvalOval
Pixel Pitch(mm)10.6616
Unit Case Resolution(WxH)96x9664x64
Unit Case Dimensions(WxHxD, mm)1024x1024x1501024x1024x150
Weight per Unit Case/Square Meter (kg)42.0/40.042.0/40.0
Service accessFront or RearFront or Rear
Min. Brightness(After Calibration, cd/m²)6,0008,000
Color Temperature6,5006,500
Visual Viewing Angle(Horizontal/Vertical)160/120160/120
Brightness Uniformity / Color Uniformity97％/±0.003Cx,Cy97％/±0.003Cx,Cy
Contrast Ratio5,0005,000
Processing Depth (bit)1414
Power Consumption(W/Unit, Avg./Max.)220/682220/682
Power Consumption(W/m², Max.)650650
Power Supply (V)100 to 240100 to 240
Refresh Rate (Hz)3,8403,840
Lifetime(Half brightness, hrs)*80,00080,000
Operating Temperature(°C) / Humidity-20° to 50°/< 90％RH-10° to 45°/0-80％RH
IP rating Front / RearIP65/IP65IP65/IP65

*The Lifetime spec is subject to LED package spec.**All the models apply SMD package with goldwire.***Models may vary by region. Check with local salesteam.