We offer delivery service through SF Express. LGEHK is not responsible or liable for any delivery delay, suspension or rearrangement caused by traffic, region, weather or other factors. Please contact SF Express directly for follow up.

Direct Delivery (Residential / Commercial address). Please ensure entered address is correct. Customers need to pay for the re-delivery fee due to the incorrect information given.

Self-pick up at SF Store – Select SF Store location when placing the order

o A tracking number will be issued upon shipment of the order. With the tracking number, customers can check with if the order has been arrived the select SF Express location.

o SF Express will contact customers by SMS when the order arrives.

o Please pick up the order within 3 days upon receiving the SMS. Orders not picked up will be returned to LG Electronics HK Ltd, please contact our Customer Service or SF Express for reshipment arrangements and re-delivery fee.

Self-pick up at EF Locker – Select EF Locker location when placing the order

o Customers will receive a SMS once the order is delivered to the selected location.

o Customer must go to the designated locker and input password given in the SMS

o Please pick up the order within 30 hours upon receiving the SMS. Orders not picked up will be returned to LG Electronics HK Ltd, please contact our Customer Service or SF Express for reshipment arrangements and re-delivery fee.

If there is non-accessory item in the order, we will follow the delivery procedure and terms under ‘Orders with non-accessory items’.

Delivery coverage: Hong Kong local delivery, covering Hong Kong Island, Kowloon, the New Territories , designated outlying island area and Macau. For details, please visit SF Express website for the service coverage.