About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Objet Collection - Easel
Objet Collection - Posé
Flex
StanbyME
StanbyME Go

The LG StanbyME Go is placed right in the backyard with the right side forward. It displays the home screen.

Free to go
anywhere

Free to go <br/>anywhere Learn more

EASEL in Full View with a beige architectural structure on-screen as it leans against a deep blue wall. To its right is a blue painting on an easel at a 45-degree angle. The "10 Years World's No.1 OLED TV" emblem is also in the image.

More than a TV -
A work of art

More than a TV -<Br> A work of art Learn more

Two LG Posé TVs next to each other at a 45-degree angle, one seen from the front with colorful abstract artwork on-screen and one seen from the back showing off its versatile back. The "10 Years World's No.1 OLED TV" emblem is also in the image.

Experience a new side of life

Experience a new side of life Learn more

Four LG OLED Flex TVs next to each other at a 45-degree angle. Each has a different level of curvature. Two TVs are seen from the front with a racing game on-screen, and two are seen from behind showing off the Fusion Lighting.

Flex your curves

1 screen. 20 curves.

Flex your curves Learn more

EASEL in Line View leaning against a wall with decorative molding. It sits next to a painting on the wall and behind an intricately designed rug. 10 Year World's No.1 OLED TV emblem.

StanbyME

Always stands by me 

Always stands by me  Learn more

Why choose our lifestyle screens?

EASEL in Line View leaning against a wall with decorative molding. It sits next to a painting on the wall and behind an intricately designed rug. 10 Year World's No.1 OLED TV emblem.

LG OLED Easel

More than a TV -
A work of art

More than a TV -<Br>A work of art Learn more More than a TV -<Br>A work of art Buy now
EASEL seen from the side as it sits flush with the wall, blending in with the living room interior.

Easel-inspired design

Transform your interior with one TV

An image of two LG OLED Easel TVs against a navy blue wall. One is in Line View, showing the time and weather information. The other is in Full View, with artwork displayed on screen.

Line View & Full View

Experience two brand new views

EASEL in Full View displaying a whale underneath the water while sunlight shines from above. The picture goes beyond the TV, demonstrating its immersive picture.

OLED evo

Powerful performance for incredible picture

An image of LG OLED evo G3 on the wall of a modern and quirky New York City apartment with a romantic night scene playing on the screen. 10 Year World's No.1 OLED TV emblem.

LG OLED Posé

Experience
a new side of life

Experience<br>a new side of life Learn more Experience<br>a new side of life Buy now
Posé in the center of a modern, charcoal painted wall underneath a deer mount with an image of waves on-screen.

All-around design

Place at any angle, in any space

Posé seen from the back with nature magazines placed on the media shelf in a plant-themed living room.

Versatile back

Reflect your style in a new way

Posé screen shows the bright, clear details of white mushrooms as they extend past the TV’s frame.

Self-lit OLED evo

Light up the room

An image of LG OLED evo G3 on the wall of a modern and quirky New York City apartment with a romantic night scene playing on the screen. 10 Year World's No.1 OLED TV emblem.

LG OLED Flex

Flex your curves

Flex your curves Learn more Flex your curves Buy now
EASEL seen from the side as it sits flush with the wall, blending in with the living room interior.

Flexible display

1 screen. 20 curves.

An image of two LG OLED Easel TVs against a navy blue wall. One is in Line View, showing the time and weather information. The other is in Full View, with artwork displayed on screen.

0.1 Response time

Play with less delay

EASEL in Full View displaying a whale underneath the water while sunlight shines from above. The picture goes beyond the TV, demonstrating its immersive picture.

Custom fit

Your battlestation adapts to you

EASEL in Line View leaning against a wall with decorative molding. It sits next to a painting on the wall and behind an intricately designed rug. 10 Year World's No.1 OLED TV emblem.

Always stands by me 

Always stands by me  Learn more Always stands by me  Buy now
EASEL seen from the side as it sits flush with the wall, blending in with the living room interior.

Tap into entertainment

OTT streaming services built-in

An image of two LG OLED Easel TVs against a navy blue wall. One is in Line View, showing the time and weather information. The other is in Full View, with artwork displayed on screen.

Just roll with it

Rotate. Swivel. Tilt. adjust.

EASEL in Full View displaying a whale underneath the water while sunlight shines from above. The picture goes beyond the TV, demonstrating its immersive picture.

Wireless design

Endless possibilities

What makes our TVs greater?

Simplify Life with

Simplify life with smart features

Learn more
Explore More

Explore more entertainment

Learn more
Find the Perfect

Sound's perfect pairing

Learn more

LG lifestyle screens

Screens that blend into your life and style, no matter what your taste.

Browse LG’s range of lifestyle screens

Be an LG member

Enjoy all the benefits that free membership as on LG member offers,
from special discounts to exclusive event access.

Sign in Join us

5% off welcome coupon

As a member, enjoy 5% off your first purchase on us.  This exclusive offer is valid for 30 days upon registrations.

5% off membership discount

You can receive a 5% membership discount to redeem on the LG online store for all LG.com orders as a member.

Exclusive event

Unlock an exclusive experience such as new product trial.

Need help?

We're here to provide all the help you need.

Get support