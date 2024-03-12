About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG StanbyME 27" Rollable Touch Screen

Specs

Reviews

Support

LG StanbyME 27" Rollable Touch Screen

27ART10AKPL

LG StanbyME 27" Rollable Touch Screen

Print

Key Specs

  • Display Type

    FHD

  • Refresh Rate

    60Hz Native

  • Picture Processor

    α7 Gen4 Processor

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    HDR10 / HLG

  • TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD, mm)

    621 x 361 x 29.9

  • TV Weight without Stand (kg)

    4.8

All Spec

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

  • Display Type

    FHD

  • Display Resolution

    Full HD (1,920 x 1,080)

  • Backlight Type

    Edge

  • Refresh Rate

    60Hz Native

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

  • Picture Processor

    α7 Gen4 Processor

  • AI Upscaling

    Resolution Upscaler

  • Dynamic Tone Mapping

    Yes

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    HDR10 / HLG

  • Picture Mode

    8 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))

GAMING

  • Game Optimizer

    Yes (Game Dashboard)

SMART TV

  • Works with Apple Homekit

    Yes

  • Works with Apple Airplay2

    Yes

  • Operating System (OS)

    webOS Smart

  • Sports Alert

    Yes

  • ThinQ

    Yes

  • Home Dashboard

    Yes

  • USB Camera Compatible

    Yes

ACCESSIBILITY

  • High Contrast

    Yes

  • Gray Scale

    Yes

  • Invert Colors

    Yes

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

  • TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD, mm)

    621 x 361 x 29.9

  • TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD, mm)

    621 x 1077 x 397

  • Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD, mm)

    1265 x 207 x 580

  • TV Stand (WxD, mm)

    397 x 397

  • TV Weight without Stand (kg)

    4.8

  • TV Weight with Stand (kg)

    17.5

  • Packaging Weight (kg)

    23

AUDIO

  • AI Sound

    AI Sound

  • Clear Voice Pro

    Clear voice

  • Bluetooth Surround Ready

    Yes (2 Way Playback)

CONNECTIVITY

  • Bluetooth Support

    Yes (v 5.0)

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Yes

Our Picks for You 