Explore just a few of the features and options available on LG bottom freezer refrigerators: Swing-door or Pull-drawer Freezer Design: The traditional swing freezer door on LG bottom freezer refrigerators keeps frozen foods neatly organized in a full-width wire drawer and freezer shelf, while the pull-drawer offers the convenience of two interior drawers for greater organization. IcePlus™ Accelerated Freezing: Great for planning ahead for hot summer days or entertaining, the accelerated freezing feature on many of our bottom freezer refrigerators provides fast freezing for up to 24-hours, producing as much as 6 lbs. of ice for when you know you're going to need it. LoDecibel™ Quiet Operation: Reduces noise and vibration while operating. It’s so quiet, you’ll never know it’s on. Design-A-Door™: With this unique, flexible shelving system, gallon door bins slide horizontally and vertically—allowing you to organize your refrigerator door, any way you please. Thoughtfully engineered to store the foods you use most at eye level, LG bottom freezer refrigerators are designed to fit the way you live. In addition to convenient access to your favourite foods, our bottom freezer refrigerators come with a wide range of innovative features, like IcePlus accelerated freezing, which allows you to make up to 6 lbs. of ice in a 24-hour period. Available in white, black or stainless steel finishes, they’ll not only help make your life easier, but they’re designed to make your kitchen beautiful. Explore our complete collection, as well as our full range of ranges, ovens, and dishwashers, and design a kitchen you’ll love now – and for years to come.