*Source: Omdia. 11 years of NO 1 regarding most sold units 2013-2023. This result is not an endorsement of LGE or its products. Visit https://www.omdia.com/ for more details.
Time-tested legends and rising masterpieces
Crafting a sensation as breathtaking and awe-inspiring as LG OLED doesn't happen overnight. It takes an unparalleled commitment to innovation, artistry, and an α11 AI Processor that changes more than just the picture. Now, there's another new masterpiece to add to the hall of fame — the LG OLED evo G4.
*Screen images simulated.
**Comparison is based on a conventional TV with α5 AI Processor.
***Virtual 11.1.2ch Surround and AI Voice Remastering are only available on alpha 11 AI Processor.
****Must be activated through the sound mode menu.
*****Sound may vary according to the listening environment.
The world's first 4K 144Hz wireless AV-connected OLED TV, LG OLED evo M4 Series, makes it possible to place your TV anywhere and embrace interior freedom. Place the Zero Connect Box wherever best suits your interiors and connect game consoles and other peripherals, keeping your TV view free of wires and clutter.
*Devices must be connected via wire to the Zero Connect Box.
**Zero Connect Box should be installed lower than the TV's wireless receiver.
***Power cable connection to both the TV screen and Zero Connect Box required.
****The phrase ""world's first wireless OLED"" refers to OLED televisions with 4K 144Hz connectivity.
*****144Hz Mode only applies to 65/77/83 inch OLED evo M4 and is compatible with PC-connected content, 97 inch LG SIGNATURE OLED M4 is excluded.
LG OLED evo AI G4
Designed to match perfectly in every way
Incredible innovation for inspiring interiors. LG OLED evo G4's One Wall Design and matching LG Soundbar SG10TY are marvels in design engineering, getting unbelievably close to the wall with barely-there bezels or extrusions for more immersive viewing.
Three images are shown in sequence. Firstly, a couple watching a concert playing on an LG OLED evo G4 with the perfectly matching LG Soundbar SG10TY in a modern living space, while a same image with a man watching the TV is shown in mobile device. And the below, one shows an angled perspective of the bottom of an LG OLED TV and LG Soundbar. And the other shows a side profile view of an LG OLED evo G4 and LG Soundbar SG10TY, both with incredibly thin dimensions and virtually zero gap against the wall.
LG OLED evo AI C4 with SC9
Made to perform an unforgettable duet
A harmony of incredible sight and sound. Immerse yourself in everything you watch with the LG OLED evo C4 and the built-to-match LG Soundbar SC9.
Three images are shown in sequence. Firstly, a side profile view of LG OLED evo C4 showing landscape photography in a casual and bohemian-style living room with warm lights. And then, two women enjoying and cheering on the soccer game playing on LG OLED evo C4 in a bright and casual living room. The LG Soundbar SC9 attaches neatly to the TV. Lastly, an angled crop view of LG OLED evo C4 attached to LG Soundbar SC9 with the Synergy Bracket.
LG OLED Flex
Reshape the game
Flex your curves, up your game. LG OLED Flex's innovative bendable screen moves from a flat screen to a 900R curved display at the touch of a button to boost your immersion.
LG OLED Flex seen from behind in a colorful gaming room. The Shield Design is lit up with a red backlight. And another image shows LG OLED Flex seen from the front in a dark and purple-lit gaming room playing a racing game.
LG Object Collection Posé
Beauty from all angles, in all spaces
The front-back, all-around beauty of LG OLED Posé adds a touch of artistic flair to any space.
Four images are shown in sequence. Firstly, LG OLED Posé seen from the front in a white and wooden living space showing a colorful minimalist artwork on the screen. In second, LG OLED Posé seen from behind in a retro-colored living space with a vinyl record in the back media shelf. Lastly, Two different side images of an angled close-up of LG OLED Posé showing its roundness around the edges and back shelf.
*Bezel size differs by series and size.
**This product does not have a fixed curvature but instead has a bendable, changeable curve.
***Based on internal testing, the maximum curvature is similar to products with a fixed curvature of 900R, and the minimum curvature is similar to a flat screen display.
****Screen images simulated.
In the 1st - 3rd year of the warranty, panel, parts, and labor costs are covered. In the 4th - 5th year of the warranty, only panels are covered, and labor will be charged.
Hear why world-class directors choose LG OLED AI
