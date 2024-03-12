About Cookies on This Site

LG dryer

Discover the amazing features that put LG dryers in a class of their own: Gas & Electric: Select from an array of dryers with gas or electric options, including steam electric and steam gas connections. TrueSteam™ Technology: Select LG laundry dryers generate real steam to reduce wrinkles and odors, and practically eliminate the need for ironing. SteamSanitary™ Cycle: With a high temperature perfect for killing germs and gentle on delicate, "non-washable" materials, this innovative feature lets you sanitize everything from stuffed animals to decorative pillows – directly in your laundry dryer. Sensor Dry system: Our Sensor Dry system measures the moisture and humidity levels during the cycle and automatically adjusts the drying time to ensure you get dry laundry every time. ReduceStatic™ Option: Simply select the setting and virtually eliminate static cling when you remove your items from your clothes dryer. LG Large-capacity Dryers: At 7. 1 cubic feet (large) and 7. 4 cubic feet (ultra-large), LG large-capacity dryers let you dry more clothes in fewer loads. NeveRust™ Stainless Steel Drum: Available on select laundry dryers, this stainless steel drum will dry your clothes efficiently – without accumulating rust with age. LG dryers come with a host of resource-saving features designed to suit your family’s needs and make doing laundry easier. From the SteamSanitary™ Cycle, which kills germs while protecting your most delicate fabrics, to our Sensor Dry system, which measures the moisture and humidity levels in your dryer – and adjusts the drying times accordingly, LG laundry dryers allow you to dry your clothes quickly and efficiently. In addition to dryers, we also offer a full range of top-loading and front-loading washers, as well as washer-dryer combos that are perfect for homes where space is at a premium.

