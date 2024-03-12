We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG dryer
Discover the amazing features that put LG dryers in a class of their own: Gas & Electric: Select from an array of dryers with gas or electric options, including steam electric and steam gas connections. TrueSteam™ Technology: Select LG laundry dryers generate real steam to reduce wrinkles and odors, and practically eliminate the need for ironing. SteamSanitary™ Cycle: With a high temperature perfect for killing germs and gentle on delicate, "non-washable" materials, this innovative feature lets you sanitize everything from stuffed animals to decorative pillows – directly in your laundry dryer. Sensor Dry system: Our Sensor Dry system measures the moisture and humidity levels during the cycle and automatically adjusts the drying time to ensure you get dry laundry every time. ReduceStatic™ Option: Simply select the setting and virtually eliminate static cling when you remove your items from your clothes dryer. LG Large-capacity Dryers: At 7. 1 cubic feet (large) and 7. 4 cubic feet (ultra-large), LG large-capacity dryers let you dry more clothes in fewer loads. NeveRust™ Stainless Steel Drum: Available on select laundry dryers, this stainless steel drum will dry your clothes efficiently – without accumulating rust with age. LG dryers come with a host of resource-saving features designed to suit your family’s needs and make doing laundry easier. From the SteamSanitary™ Cycle, which kills germs while protecting your most delicate fabrics, to our Sensor Dry system, which measures the moisture and humidity levels in your dryer – and adjusts the drying times accordingly, LG laundry dryers allow you to dry your clothes quickly and efficiently. In addition to dryers, we also offer a full range of top-loading and front-loading washers, as well as washer-dryer combos that are perfect for homes where space is at a premium.
