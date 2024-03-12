Track my order

About Cookies on This Site

Q.
Purchase flow
A.

  • Upon placing the order, an order confirmation email with order number and details will be sent to the registered email.

Q.
Fail to order or pay
A.

  • Please double check if all information entered is correct. If you still can’t complete the order or payment, please contact our customer service at 3543-7777.

Q.
Fail to receive order confirmation email
A.

  • Upon placing the order, an order confirmation email with order number and details will be sent to the given email. Please check if there’s any email from LG Electronics HK in your spam box or folder.

     

    For further assistant, please contact our customer service at 3543-7777.

Q.
Change / Cancel order
A.

  • We only accept order cancellation before the order is picked for delivery arrangement. Once it is arranged for delivery, it cannot be change or cancelled, and no return or refund can be arranged. Please ensure the product item is correct before placing the order.

Q.
Invoice
A.

  • Official invoice will be sent to the registered email upon the order completion. You may print out the email for record.

Q.
Delivery fee
A.

  • We offer free shipping for all orders without minimum purchase amount. Please contact our customer service at 3543-7777 if there is wrong delivery or damaged goods upon receive.

Q.
Delivery arrangement (Orders with accessory items only)
A.

  • We offer delivery service through SF Express. LGEHK is not responsible or liable for any delivery delay, suspension or rearrangement caused by traffic, region, weather or other factors. Please contact SF Express directly for follow up.

     

    • Direct Delivery (Residential / Commercial address). Please ensure entered address is correct. Customers need to pay for the re-delivery fee due to the incorrect information given.
    • Self-pick up at SF Store – Select SF Store location when placing the order

                       o    A tracking number will be issued upon shipment of the order.  With the tracking number, customers can check with if the order has been arrived the select SF Express location.

                       o    SF Express will contact customers by SMS when the order arrives.

                       o    Please pick up the order within 3 days upon receiving the SMS. Orders not picked up will be returned to LG Electronics HK Ltd, please contact our Customer Service or SF Express for reshipment arrangements and re-delivery fee.

    • Self-pick up at EF Locker – Select EF Locker location when placing the order

                       o    Customers will receive a SMS once the order is delivered to the selected location.

                       o    Customer must go to the designated locker and input password given in the SMS

                       o    Please pick up the order within 30 hours upon receiving the SMS. Orders not picked up will be returned to LG Electronics HK Ltd, please contact our Customer Service or SF Express for reshipment arrangements and re-delivery fee.

     

    If there is non-accessory item in the order, we will follow the delivery procedure and terms under ‘Orders with non-accessory items’.

     

    Delivery coverage: Hong Kong local delivery, covering Hong Kong Island, Kowloon, the New Territories , designated outlying island area and Macau. For details, please visit SF Express website for the service coverage.

Q.
Delivery arrangement (Orders with non-accessory items )
A.

  • We will arrange the delivery within about one to five working days after the order and payment are confirmed. Customers can choose to deliver directly to either residential or commercial address.

     

    • Direct delivery to residential or commercial address: Please fill in the address clearly during checkout process, it cannot be changed upon order confirmation. For commercial address, please indicate lunch time and make sure the given address is correct. If any re-delivery is required, customers need to pay for the re-delivery fee.
    • Upon order confirmation, customer will receive order number, which can be used to check whether the goods have been dispatched.
    • After the order is arranged, the customer will receive a call on the day of delivery (only for residential addresses). If the customer cannot receive the goods on the same day, the customer can change to the next working day to receive the goods.
    • The transportation staffs will contact the customer by phone or text message.
    • Please collect the goods within 3 days after the contact from transportation staffs. Uncollected orders will be returned. Please contact our Customer Service for re-delivery arrangement and customers need to pay for re-delivery cost.
    • The residential delivery time is 11 am to 7 pm (Specified time cannot be provided); while the delivery time for commercial address is 9 am to 6 pm.
    • If the truck cannot reach the delivery location directly with special manpower arrangements required, there will be extra cost to be paid by customer at : HK$50 per 50 meters, staircase fee (HK$20 per 7 steps / HK$50 per 7steps - Side by side refrigerators, 75" or above TV, Washtower).
    • If the elevator in the building is out of order during delivery, we will re-arrange the delivery.
    • If delivery is delayed, suspended or rescheduled due to traffic, region, weather and other factors, there will be no notification in advance, please contact our Customer Service to follow-up.
    • If you want to change the delivery date and time, please contact our Customer Service at 3543-7777 to check the delivery status of the goods.
    • The customer needs to sign for confirmation upon receiving the goods.

    Delivery coverage: Hong Kong Island, Kowloon, the New Territories and designated outlying island areas (Tung Chung City Centre, Ma Wan and Discovery Bay are only available for delivery on Mondays and Thursdays). Overseas delivery is currently not available. 

Q.
Re-delivery fee
A.

  • Non-accessory item
    Orders that are not collected within 3 days after the contact from transportation staffs will be returned. Please contact our Customer Service for re-delivery arrangement and customers need to pay for re-delivery cost.

     

    • Side by side refrigerator / Washtower $1,014
    • Bluetooth earbuds / Bluetooth speaker / 27” or below monitor $52
    • 77” or above TV $2,724
    • Air conditioner $350
    • Others $175

    Accessory item
    Orders that are not collected within assigned period will be returned. Customers need to pay for re-delivery cost.

Q.
Basic standard installation and special item installation fee
A.

  • Please do not unbox the product by yourself upon delivery, our technician will unbox the product for installation. LG will not be responsible for any damaged found or caused by self-unboxing. If customer wants to change the installation date, please contact our Customer Service at 3543-7777 for arrangement.

    TVs

     

    • Tablestand installation: Free
    • Wallmount installation:

         OLED and 55” of above of other TVs – Free

         50” or below - $500 for each

     

    Site inspection is required for purchasing 65” or above TV with wallmount installation.

     

    Washer / Combo / Refrigerator

     

    • Standard installation: Free
    • Washer / Combo built-under: $350
    • Washer / Combo door change: $280
    • Styler door change: $1,500
    • Refrigerator door change: $280
    • Side by side refrigerator door dismantle: $600 (Pay at Door)

    Site inspection is required for purchasing washtower or side by side refrigerator.

Q.
On-site inspection
A.

  • On-site Inspection before delivery is required for below products. We’ll contact you within 2 working days for arrangement upon placing the order.

     

    • 65” or above TV with wallmount installation
    • OLED G series
    • WashTower
    • Side by side refrigerator
    • Air Conditioner
Q.
Same-day disposal service
A.

  • We offer same-day disposal service at $150 / $200 (Side by side refrigerator and 70” TV or above). If you need this service, please ensure to click ‘Disposal of Existing Product’ when you add product to cart.

     

    You can also request to arrange free disposal service by emailing us at weeeseller@lge.com ( please note that same-day service is not guaranteed ). If we do not receive your request within 5 working days from the transaction, you shall be deemed no request of the disposal service. You can also contact Hong Kong Government supported recycler – ALBA IWS ( +852 2676 8888 ) for the service in future.

Q.
Product Eco-responsibility Ordinance (Cap. 603)
A.

  • Regulated electrical equipment under the Product Eco-responsibility Ordinance (Cap. 603). The Ordinance imposes a recycling levy on the product as follows:

     

    • Air conditioner:$125 per item
    • Refrigerator:$165 per item
    • Washing machine:$125 per item
    • Television:$165 per item
    • Computer:$15 per item
    • Printer:$15 per item
    • Scanner:$15 per item
    • Monitor:$45 per item
Q.
Payment method
A.

  • We accept payment through VISA, MasterCard and UnionPay. You can also enjoy 12-month interest free installments with HSBC and SCB credit cards.

Q.
Fail to complete payment
A.

  • Please ensure all credit card information is entered correctly. If you still can’t complete the payment process, please contact our customer service at 3543-7777.

Q.
Change password / Email
A.

  • You can change your personal information in ‘My Account’ after log-in.

Q.
Is it a must to be a LG member?
A.

  • We offer guest check-out with providing essential information for order processing. By being a LG member, you will have 5% off on orders and a chance to enjoy LG member exclusive privileges.

Q.
LG member exclusive privileges
A.

  • LG members can enjoy 5% off on orders, there’ll be special offers for LG member occasionally as well, please get in touch with our website and social platforms for the latest news.

Q.
Private policy
A.

