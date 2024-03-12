About Cookies on This Site

Pay Day Celebration Flash Sale

Pay Day Celebration Promotion

5% off for 1 items
10% off for 2 or more items

From now on until May 31, you can enjoy 5% off for 1 items and 10% off for 2 or more items*!

*Offer is not applicable to Accessories

OLED M4 Pre-Order

LG OLED M4 Pre-Order

Free 2024 iPad Air 11
+ LG StanbyME / Dehumidifier

Until Jun 10, pre-order of OLED M4 4K wireless smart TVs, can get free 2024 Apple 11" iPad Air and  LG StanbyME (77" - 97") /31L Inverter Smart Dehumidifier MD19GQCE0 (65")!

Free 2024 iPad Air 11<br>+ LG StanbyME / Dehumidifier Pre-Order Now

LG OLED evo TV C4, evo G4, and B4 standing in a line against a black backdrop with subtle swirls of color. The "World's number 1 OLED TV for 11 Years" emblem is in the image.

ALL-NEW LG OLED

11 years later, Still on top

Purchase any 2024 new OLED models of 55" or more, free 31L Inverter Smart Dehumidifier, and enjoy selected soundbars 50% off

11 years later, Still on top Learn more 11 years later, Still on top Promotion details

Air Quality Small Appliance Promotion

Online Shop Exclusive

Air Quality Small Appliance Promotion
Up to 33% Off

Also enjoy up to 33% off on selected models of AeroTower & AeroFurniture. Don't miss the chance!

Air Quality Small Appliance Promotion<br>Up to 33% Off Learn more

Dehumidifier Flash Sale

Online Shop Exclusive

Dehumidifier Flash Sale
Extra 10% off

From now on until June 10, purchase of selected Dehumidifiers will get an extra 10% off!

Dehumidifier Flash Sale<br>Extra 10% off Learn more

Styler Promotion

Online Shop Exclusive

LG Styler
Up to 41% off, at $9,990

You can purchase LG Styler at up to $9,990 (Original $16,980) at LG Online Shop, with free hangers & aroma kit!

LG Styler<br>Up to 41% off, at $9,990 Buy Now

Dryer Promotion

Online Shop Exclusive

LG Heat Pump™ Dryer
Only at $10,980

You can purchase 10KG Dual Inverter Heat Pump™ Dryer (Made in Korea) RH10V9AV2W at only $10,980
(Original $11,980) at LG Online Shop!

LG Heat Pump™ Dryer<br>Only at $10,980 Buy Now

Enjoy Extra 10% Off from our Select Shop Package

Package Deal Shop

Enjoy Extra 10% Off from our Select Shop Package

Explore our themes and pick your ideal combination. Save extra 5% on 2 products or 10% on 3 or more products.

Enjoy Extra 10% Off from our Select Shop Package Shop now

TV and Audio Items Bundle Deal

Buy TV and Enjoy Soundbar Bundle price plus Extra Discounts

Enjoy special price on add-on item in 'Buy More, Save More' section of product purchase page, and get extra discount on TV at the same time.

Buy TV and Enjoy Soundbar Bundle price plus Extra Discounts Shop now

Total Laundry Solution Bundle Promotions

Online Shop Exclusive

Total Laundry Solution Bundle Promotions

Enjoy up to 40% off on selected Air Purifier and Vacuum Cleaner, when purchasing LG Styler / WashTower!

Total Laundry Solution Bundle Promotions Learn more

Bored Ape Edition AeroFurniture Table Plate

Online Shop Exclussive

LG PuriCare™ AeroFurniture
Bored Ape Edition Table Plate

70% off bundle price on Bored Ape Edition table plate with purhcase of LG AeroFurniture.

You can also buy the plate alone, 4 styles in total.

LG PuriCare™ AeroFurniture<br>Bored Ape Edition Table Plate Shop now

Our picks for you

Be an LG member

Enjoy all the benefits that free membership as on LG member offers,
from special discounts to exclusive event access.

Sign in Join us

5% off welcome coupon

As a member, enjoy 5% off your first purchase on us.  This exclusive offer is valid for 30 days upon registrations.

5% off membership discount

You can receive a 5% membership discount to redeem on the LG online store for all LG.com orders as a member.

Exclusive event

Unlock an exclusive experience such as new product trial.

