Learn more about the latest front-loading washing machines from LG. TrueSteam™ Technology: Harnesses the power of real steam to eliminate dirt, odors and wrinkles resulting in greater energy savings and lower water consumption. It’s so effective, that with our unique Allergen™ cycle built-in to your LG front-load washing machine, you can remove more than 95% of common household allergens. 6Motion™ Technology: Each wash cycle in our front-load washing machines combines up to six different wash motions to provide a revolutionary cleaning experience. Direct Drive Motor: With fewer moving parts that operate more efficiently, there’s less that can go wrong. LG confidently backs these innovative motors with a 10-year warranty. ColdWash™ Technology: Saves you money by using cold water along with enhanced washing motions to penetrate deep into fabrics for warm water washing machine performance at cold water temperatures. TrueBalance™ Anti-vibration System: Reduces our front-loading washing machines’ noise and vibration for smooth performance – in any room or floor of the house. Ultra-Large Capacity: At 4. 3 cubic feet, LG front-load washing machines offer the largest space in their class – so you can fit more into every load – saving time and energy. TubFresh™ System: This advanced tub-cleaning cycle helps you easily maintain your front-load washer's freshness by cleaning and drying the wash tub, door and gaskets. Compare the amazing features available on LG front-load washing machines and find the one that’s right for you. With a variety of cycles and other innovative options, such as steam cleaning and sanitary cycles, our front-loading washing machines provide more options for getting your clothes clean while being gentle on even your most delicate fabrics. To create an energy-efficient matched set of laundry appliances, pair your front-load washing machine with an LG dryer – and wash and dry your clothes in style.
