About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
TONE Free
Sports Earbuds

A woman is touching LG TONE Free on her ear

LG TONE Free T90

World's 1st Dolby Atmos earbuds

With Dolby Head Tracking™ across all entertainment.

World's 1st Dolby Atmos earbuds Learn more World's 1st Dolby Atmos earbuds Buy now

A woman is touching LG TONE Free on her ear

Made to move, fit for action

A woman is touching LG TONE Free on her ear

Made to move, fit for action

Made to move, fit for action Learn more

A woman is touching LG TONE Free on her ear

Refresh your sound
in every moment

Enhanced active noise cancellation, premium meridian sound,

uvnano kills 99.9% of bacteria, and ergonomic fit with concha-shaped design.

Fit for sound

A woman is listening music with LG TONE Free

LG TONE Free T90

World's 1st
Dolby Atmos earbuds

With Dolby Head Tracking™ across all entertainment.

World's 1st<br>Dolby Atmos earbuds Learn more World's 1st<br>Dolby Atmos earbuds Buy now
This image shows the Dolby Atmos Head Tracking

Dolby head tracking™

A world's 1st for Dolby Atmos wireless earbuds

A man is listening music with LG TONE Free

Performance fit

Elevated sound with comfortable fit

A image of LG TONE Free with UV Nano on.

Uvnano

Kills bacteria up to 99.9%     

This image LG TrueSteam™ QuadWash™

LG TONE Free fit TF7

New Sports Earbuds

Protected from water, sweat and dust damage

New Sports Earbuds Learn more New Sports Earbuds Buy now
A image of LG TONE Free perfectly fit in the ear

Secure & comfortable

A fit for your sportive moves

A image of LG TONE Free UTF8 with Waterproof effect.

Water & dust proof (IP67)

Keep playing through water, sweat and dust

A image of LG TONE Free with UV Nano on.

UVnano 

Kills up to 99.9% of bacteria

Helpful hint, LG lab

Make life better with our tips, information, and advice.

How to Download & Use LG TONE Free APP

How to download & use LG TONE Free app

Google play
Meet the New LG TONE Free

Meet the new LG TONE Free

Learn more
Looking for a Waterproof Sports Earbuds?

Looking for waterproof sports earbuds?

Learn more

LG true wireless earbuds

Wireless earbuds should sit snuggly in your ears all day long. Discover the feeling of comfort together with performance for high-quality sound and enhanced noise cancelling. This is your sound experience. Amplified.

Browse LG’s range of wireless earbuds now

Be an LG member

Enjoy all the benefits that free membership as on LG member offers,
from special discounts to exclusive event access.

Sign in Join us

5% off welcome coupon

As a member, enjoy 5% off your first purchase on us.  This exclusive offer is valid for 30 days upon registrations.

5% off membership discount

You can receive a 5% membership discount to redeem on the LG online store for all LG.com orders as a member.

Exclusive event

Unlock an exclusive experience such as new product trial.

Need help?

We're here to provide all the help you need.

Get support