LG AeroTower
The LG AeroTower air purifier fan combines a sleek and stylish appearance with powerful air filtration and allergen removal, making it the perfect addition to your household. With powerful and innovative LG technology that bolsters the fan's performance, the AeroTower delivers clean and cool air in your home. The True HEPA filter captures up to 99.97% of fine dust and allergens to deliver purer, cleaner air and the integrated UVnano™ LED Technology eliminates up to 99.9% of bacteria on fan blades for an added layer of protection. Discover the AeroTower and more air solutions offered by LG.
