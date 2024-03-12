About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Styler
WashTower™
Front Load Washer
Top Load Washer
Combo Washer Dryer
Dryer

A imagem mostra uma geladeira Instaview

Better laundry time,
better life

Washer & combo washer dryer

Esta imagem conecta-se à descrição detalhada do produto com economia energética.

Intelligent care with 18%
more fabric protection

Intelligent care with 18%<br>more fabric protection Front load Intelligent care with 18%<br>more fabric protection Top load
Waiting for Subsidiary Content

AIDD™ motor

Fabric protection for intelligent care

Waiting for Subsidiary Content

TurboWash™ 360°

A thorough cleanse in 39 minutes

Waiting for Subsidiary Content

ezDispense™

Automatically precise detergent release

Dryer

Esta es una imagen de una lavadora colocada en un cuarto de lavado.

New standard of energy saving, convenience
and healthy drying

New standard of energy saving, convenience<br>and healthy drying Learn more
Esta es una imagen que muestra la función AIDD™.

DUAL inverter heat pump™

Energy saving for peace of mind

Esta es una imagen de agua saliendo de la lavadora en 5 direcciones.

Eco hybrid™

Save energy or save time

Esta es una imagen de poner detergente en la lavadora.

Auto cleaning condenser

Auto cleans, always performs

Styler

Esta es una imagen de una lavadora colocada en un cuarto de lavado.

Refresh with steam,
every day

Refresh with steam,<br>every day Learn more
Esta es una imagen que muestra la función AIDD™.

TrueSteam™

99.9% Bacteria, virus and allergens elimination

Esta es una imagen de agua saliendo de la lavadora en 5 direcciones.

Moving hanger

Powerful dust removal and better steam penetration

Esta es una imagen de poner detergente en la lavadora.

Pants wrinkle care

Perfectly crease pants

Daily upgrades with LG

This image connects the detailed description of Inverter Linear

Washing machine buying guide       

Washing machine buying guide        Learn more
This image connects the detailed description of AIDD

Powerful wash with fabric care

Powerful wash with fabric care Learn more
This image connects the detailed description of LG ThinQ

Take control of your smart home

Take control of your smart home Learn more

LG Washer/Dryer

Front-Load Washers: Our premium washers offer style and innovation in one convenient package. Featuring our unique Allergen™ cycle, which can remove over 95% of common household allergens, as well as innovative 6Motion™ technology, which combines up to 6 different wash motions in each cycle, LG washers can help you experience a whole new level of clean. Top-Load Washers: With a usable load capacity that’s over 10% larger than Whirlpool and Maytag top load washers*, LG’s ultra-capacity washers (and dryers) allow you to do more laundry in less time. In addition, many top-loading LG washers feature WaveForce™ technology, which uses rapid drum movements and powerful water jets to provide a revolutionary washing and rinsing experience, as well as ColdWash™ technology, which allows you to get the deep clean of a warm water wash cycle with less energy consumption. LG Dryers: Available in a range of sizes, LG dryers use the latest technology to help keep your clothes looking their best. From LG TrueSteam™ Technology that generates real steam to reduce wrinkles and odors, to our Sensor Dry system, which measures the moisture and humidity levels during the cycle and automatically adjusts the drying time, our dryers ensure great results in every load. From our ultra-capacity washers and dryers that allow you to do more laundry in less time, to our innovative features, like ColdWash cycles, our Sensor Dry system and Allergen™ wash cycle, which can remove over 95% of common household allergens, LG washers and dryers not only look spectacular, but will perform better than you ever thought possible. Explore our complete line of washer dryer combos suitable for small spaces like apartments or find a laundry pair fit for your available space and discover energy-efficient technology that can help you clean your clothes faster – and better – than ever before.

Browse LG’s range of Washer/Dryer

Be an LG member

Enjoy all the benefits that free membership as on LG member offers,
from special discounts to exclusive event access.

Sign in Join us

5% off welcome coupon

As a member, enjoy 5% off your first purchase on us.  This exclusive offer is valid for 30 days upon registrations.

5% off membership discount

You can receive a 5% membership discount to redeem on the LG online store for all LG.com orders as a member.

Exclusive event

Unlock an exclusive experience such as new product trial.

Need help?

We're here to provide all the help you need.

Get support