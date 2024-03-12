LG true wireless earbuds have incredible features that level up your sound experience with clear and spatial sound and powerful bass. Immerse yourself in what you are listening to thanks to the innovative noise cancelling technology, with different levels of cancellation available to choose based on your environment, including Ambient Mode which enables you to remain fully aware of your surroundings. The compact & sleek design, paired with the ultimate sound features by Meridian, is sure to get you on your feet. Enjoy your favourite music, wherever you are with LG true wireless earbuds.