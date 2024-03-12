About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

This image is Membership Banner

Life’s good when you become an
LG member

Discover insider benefits from incredible discount to exclusive event access – Join us now!

Life’s good when you become an <br>LG member Join us

Ready to discover more?
Dive in! Scroll down and enjoy a variety of incredible benefits!

Embark on an exclusive
journey of benefits

Sign in Join us

Register as LG member now to enjoy the offers

Sign in Join us

5% Welcome Coupon

Sign up and get 5% off welcome coupon1 (only valid for 30 days). Together with 5% off Membership Discount, you can enjoy 10% off on your first purchase.

 

Sign up

5% Off Membership Discount

You can receive a 5% membership discount2 on the LG online store for all LG.com orders as a LG member. Together with 5% Welcome Coupon, you can enjoy 10% off discount on your first purchase.

Sign up

Member Exclusive Event

As a valued member, unlock an exclusive experience such as new product trial, reserved just for you.

Sign up and enjoy more events only for the members.

Sign up

Free Delivery

Experience the Joy of free local Hong Kong and Macau shipping (Free Macau shipping is applicable for accessories only)

Straight to your door- for free!3

Sign up

Free Installation

Free Installation for LG.com Selected product orders.

Whether it's appliances or more, Installation is on us!4

Sign up

Disposal Service

You can easily and responsibly get rid of your old appliance product.

You don't need to call for disposal service to Hong Kong Government supported recycler.5

Sign up

Newsletter

Be the first to know about our latest products and promotions - our newsletter has you covered! 

Stay updated on our latest products and promotions with our newsletter.6

Sign up

5% Off Welcome Coupon_ When you join, you receive a 5% discount coupon to redeem on the LG online store. One voucher issued for each new Member account registered on LG.com/hk. Voucher only valid for products including accessories enabled for purchase online on LG.com/hk. It‘s valid for the 30 days from the date of sign up. Voucher code must be applied to cart to redeem offer. 

5% Off Membership Discount_ Your purchase as a LG.com Member, you receive a 5% membership discount to redeem on the LG online store for All orders including accessories. This is valid Until the LG membership policy is maintained.

Free Delivery_ Products can only be delivered to addresses within Hong Kong, except outlying islands and Macau (Free Macau shipping is applicable for accessories only). For details: https://www.lg.com/hk_en/support/order-support/frequently-asked-questions/

Free Installation_ When purchasing TV,  washing machine, refrigerator, air conditioner or Styler, you are entitled to free basic installation. For details: https://www.lg.com/hk_en/support/order-support/frequently-asked-questions/

Disposal Service_ When purchasing TV, washing machine, refrigerator, monitor or air conditioner, you are entitled to Disposal service.
It's charged but you can enjoy the same day disposal service when you get the new product. For details: https://www.lg.com/hk_en/support/order-support/frequently-asked-questions/

Newsletter_ Only available to members who have agreed to receive the marketing materials/promotional offers

Thrilled to have you as part of ourvalued members! 
Sign up today and savor the perks immediately.

Join us