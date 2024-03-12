About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG SIGNATURE OLED
OLED evo
OLED
QNED
NanoCell
8K TV
Ultra Big TV
4K UHD TV
Full HD TV
Soundbar

What Makes Our TVs Greater?

The UI on the TV screen is displayed.

Simplify Life with Smart Features

Learn More
A TV with a game screen turned on is placed in a dark indoor space.

Explore More Entertainment

Learn More
The TV screen is shown in close-up, and there are horses running on the tv screen.

Sound's Perfect Pairing

Learn More

LG Full HD TV

With an LG Full HD TV, you can experience the transformative power of television. Designed to give you theatre-quality images and sound, plus the technology you need to access your favourite content your way, they'll change the way you see -- and use -- your television. Discover just a few of the features available in our newest collection, such as: Full HD or Greater Resolutions: To ensure that everything you're watching is crystal clear, our LED televisions are available with resolutions of full HD 1080p or greater. And if you're watching a show or movie that doesn't match the resolution of your TV, it will automatically be upscaled to allow you to enjoy images that are as close to your TV's resolution as possible. IPS Display: Televisions featuring the latest in IPS technology give you the ability to get the same crystal-clear view of all the action -- no matter where you're sitting. Smart Technology: With the latest webOS, you can browse your favourite apps, switch between programs and apps and even connect to external devices quickly and easily. 3D Viewing: An LED television with 3D technology gives you the option to watch native 3D content as it was intended. And with our one-touch 2D-to-3D conversion, you can turn virtually any movie or TV show into an immersive 3D experience. Built-in Sound Systems: All of our TVs feature high-quality speakers for excellent sound, but some Full HD televisions boast advanced systems with built-in multi-channel speakers and surround sound technology for an even more cinema-like experience. Along with incredible pictures, immersive sound and the latest technology, our Full HD TVs also feature sleek, slim designs that make them as beautiful off as they are on. And because they can be mounted on a wall or used with a stand, they make it easy to create a space that's stylish, comfortable and supremely entertaining. Learn more about our state-of-the-art televisions, as well as all of our innovative home audio and home video devices.

Be an LG member

Enjoy all the benefits that free membership as on LG member offers,
from special discounts to exclusive event access.

Sign in Join us

5% off welcome coupon

As a member, enjoy 5% off your first purchase on us.  This exclusive offer is valid for 30 days upon registrations.

5% off membership discount

You can receive a 5% membership discount to redeem on the LG online store for all LG.com orders as a member.

Exclusive event

Unlock an exclusive experience such as new product trial.

Need help?

We're here to provide all the help you need.

Get support