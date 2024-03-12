With an LG Full HD TV, you can experience the transformative power of television. Designed to give you theatre-quality images and sound, plus the technology you need to access your favourite content your way, they'll change the way you see -- and use -- your television. Discover just a few of the features available in our newest collection, such as: Full HD or Greater Resolutions: To ensure that everything you're watching is crystal clear, our LED televisions are available with resolutions of full HD 1080p or greater. And if you're watching a show or movie that doesn't match the resolution of your TV, it will automatically be upscaled to allow you to enjoy images that are as close to your TV's resolution as possible. IPS Display: Televisions featuring the latest in IPS technology give you the ability to get the same crystal-clear view of all the action -- no matter where you're sitting. Smart Technology: With the latest webOS, you can browse your favourite apps, switch between programs and apps and even connect to external devices quickly and easily. 3D Viewing: An LED television with 3D technology gives you the option to watch native 3D content as it was intended. And with our one-touch 2D-to-3D conversion, you can turn virtually any movie or TV show into an immersive 3D experience. Built-in Sound Systems: All of our TVs feature high-quality speakers for excellent sound, but some Full HD televisions boast advanced systems with built-in multi-channel speakers and surround sound technology for an even more cinema-like experience. Along with incredible pictures, immersive sound and the latest technology, our Full HD TVs also feature sleek, slim designs that make them as beautiful off as they are on. And because they can be mounted on a wall or used with a stand, they make it easy to create a space that's stylish, comfortable and supremely entertaining. Learn more about our state-of-the-art televisions, as well as all of our innovative home audio and home video devices.