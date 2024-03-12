Learn more about stylish LG top-load washing machines that fit perfectly by your dryer’s side. WaveForce™ Technology: Amazing rapid drum movement and powerful water jets provide a revolutionary washing and rinsing experience in all of our top-load washing machines. Direct Drive Motor: With fewer moving parts that operate more efficiently, there’s less that can go wrong, which we confidently back these innovative motors with a 10-year warranty. ColdWash™ Technology: Saves you money by using cold water along with enhanced washing motions to penetrate deep into fabrics for warm water washing machine performance at the cold water setting. TrueBalance™ Anti-vibration System: Reduces noise and vibration for smooth performance – in any room or floor of the house. Capacity: Among the largest capacity top-load washing machines in their class – large at 3. 7 cubic feet and ultra-large at 4. 3 – you can fit more into every load – saving time and energy. EasyDispense™: Top-load washing machines with EasyDispense™ allow you to add the detergent, bleach and fabric softener all at once, but will release them at just the right time in the cycle. LG washing machines come with a host of resource-saving features designed to suit your family’s needs and make doing laundry easier. From TurboWash, TrueSteam and ColdWash technology that can help you save time and energy while achieving a stunning level of clean, to our TrueBalance Anti-vibration System, which helps you enjoy a quieter laundry experience, with an LG washing machine you’ll enjoy a range of features designed to help keep your clothes clean and your home looking its best. Explore our full range of washers and dryers, as well as our space-saving washer-dryer combos, and create a laundry room that’s sleek, efficient and easy to use.