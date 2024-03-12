We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG top load washer
Learn more about stylish LG top-load washing machines that fit perfectly by your dryer’s side. WaveForce™ Technology: Amazing rapid drum movement and powerful water jets provide a revolutionary washing and rinsing experience in all of our top-load washing machines. Direct Drive Motor: With fewer moving parts that operate more efficiently, there’s less that can go wrong, which we confidently back these innovative motors with a 10-year warranty. ColdWash™ Technology: Saves you money by using cold water along with enhanced washing motions to penetrate deep into fabrics for warm water washing machine performance at the cold water setting. TrueBalance™ Anti-vibration System: Reduces noise and vibration for smooth performance – in any room or floor of the house. Capacity: Among the largest capacity top-load washing machines in their class – large at 3. 7 cubic feet and ultra-large at 4. 3 – you can fit more into every load – saving time and energy. EasyDispense™: Top-load washing machines with EasyDispense™ allow you to add the detergent, bleach and fabric softener all at once, but will release them at just the right time in the cycle. LG washing machines come with a host of resource-saving features designed to suit your family’s needs and make doing laundry easier. From TurboWash, TrueSteam and ColdWash technology that can help you save time and energy while achieving a stunning level of clean, to our TrueBalance Anti-vibration System, which helps you enjoy a quieter laundry experience, with an LG washing machine you’ll enjoy a range of features designed to help keep your clothes clean and your home looking its best. Explore our full range of washers and dryers, as well as our space-saving washer-dryer combos, and create a laundry room that’s sleek, efficient and easy to use.
