A image of LG SoundBar with OLED C Series

Healthy changes
start at home

Enjoy a homemade healthy meal, air out the house and add a light workout to your daily routine. Small changes at home are the first step to a healthier life.

Healthy changes
start at home

A image of LG SoundBar with OLED C Series

Refrigerator

Catering to your needs
in every way

Catering to your needs
in every way
Laundry
Laundry

Keep your clothes refreshed and clean
Air Care
Air Care

One-stop solution for dehumidifying and air purification at home
Vacuum Cleaner
Vacuum Cleaner

No more stops in the middle of cleaning
Air Conditioner
Air Conditioner

Enjoy fresh and cool air

Discover Next-Level Tech

The woman is leaning against a lot of laundry.

Inverter DirectDrive™

Complete clothing care

Inverter DirectDrive™

Complete clothing care
The woman is eating a fresh salad.

Inverter Linear™

Long-lasting freshness

Inverter Linear™

Long-lasting freshness
The man is lying down with his dog in the air conditioning wind.

DUAL Inverter™

Faster, Efficient, DUAL is better

DUAL Inverter™

Faster, Efficient, DUAL is better

Daily upgrades with LG

This image connects the detailed description of Inverter Linear

Washing machine buying guide       

Washing machine buying guide
This image connects the detailed description of AIDD

Powerful wash with fabric care

Powerful wash with fabric care
This image connects the detailed description of LG ThinQ

Take control of your smart home

Take control of your smart home

LG home appliance

With an array of resource-saving features, our home appliances can help add style and functionality to your space. Style: In an array of colors, and boasting sleek LED display panels, and intuitive controls, LG appliances, including our vacuums, laundry solutions and kitchen appliances, are designed to fit your space and show off your style. Innovation: With advanced features and thoughtful designs, our innovative home appliances include front- and top-load washers and dryers, and sleek kitchen appliances and ergonomically designed vacuums that fit seamlessly into your lifestyle. Eco-friendly: At the forefront of our designs is engineering that reduces energy and water consumption. Save on your electric bill with our large (and ultra-large) capacity laundry appliances that allow you to wash and dry more clothes in less time. You can also breathe easier with our vacuums’ built-in HEPA filters that help capture and contain dust and dirt particles. From washers and dryers, to kitchen appliances and vacuums, LG offers an array of highly-efficient home appliances with a host of advanced resource-saving technology that makes cleaning faster and easier than you ever thought possible. Select from front-load washers with 6Motion™ technology that provides a revolutionary cleaning experience and high-capacity dryers that allow you to dry more in less time. And then there’s the advanced suction technology and unrivalled range of motion of our vacuums that are engineered to fit the spaces you clean.

