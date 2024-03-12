About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

The family is sitting on the couch laughing. Around them are white line-drawing of refrigerator, washing machine, and air conditioner.

Difference at the Core

Core Tech, the heart and soul of all LG Home Appliances,

is created through innovative technologies.

 

At our products' core, performance-defining innovation lies in the technologies of

Inverter Linear Compressor™ in refrigerators, Inverter DirectDrive™ in washing

machines, and DUAL Inverter Compressor™ in air conditioners.

 

It's not just about the essential tech and components.

It's what LG is committed to, unwaveringly, for our customers,

It's what we've built from the ground up to set ourselves apart from others.

It's what has earned the trust of our customers over the years.

 

Now, as we all shape towards sustainable lifestyles,

LG Core Tech, too, evolves with us.

 

Core Tech is the foundation of our technology representing 

our perspectives and philosophy,

and dedicated to culture tech that will create a better environment for all.

Washing machine, refrigerator, and air conditioner come with each key component.

LG Inverter Linear Compressor™, powering refrigeration innovation

The compressor is the beating heart of a refrigerator, circulating refrigerant to produce cold air and deliver differentiated performance and reliability. LG's Inverter Linear Compressor™ delivers motor force to the piston in a straight line without rotating, compressing it to increase energy efficiency. With inverter control for precise motor speeds, LG's compressor technology, first pioneered in 1993, has been powering refrigerators since 2001. The Inverter Linear Compressor™ exemplifies how LG is leading the global refrigerator market based on differentiated core technologies.

The LG's refrigerator and LG Inverter Linear Compressor™ are visible side by side.

Energy efficiency Durability Freshness Low noise
Energy efficiency

Year-round energy efficiency and savings

Want to smile over your electricity bill?

LG Inverter Linear Compressor™ pistons move in a straight motion rather than

rotating, enabling direct power transfer for 32% more efficiency than constant

speed compressors.

In front of the refrigerator, the woman is smiling while looking at the tab, and there are light bulbs and nature icons around the woman that represent energy efficiency.

*Compared to the refrigerator with LG conventional reciprocating compressor. Based on VDE testing ('14.2) comparing energy consumption between LGE model GBB530NSCXE(B/F, Inverter Linear Compressor model) and GBB530NSQWB(B/F, Reciprocating Compressor model).

**The result may vary in actual usage. 

One point of friction, high energy efficiency

The LG Inverter Linear Compressor™ delivers motor force to drive the piston in a straight line rather than rotating, improving energy efficiency.

Durable design for lasting performance

Is there a refrigerator that can provide 10 years of peace of mind?

LG's Inverter Linear Compressor™ is durable with fewer moving parts and fewer

places for friction and wear. It comes backed by a 10-year warranty, so you can

focus on making memories instead of repairs.​

Family members are gathered in front of the refrigerator.

*The 10-year warranty is on the Inverter Linear Compressor (Parts only).

Ultimate freshness, preserving the natural goodness of your food

Want to enjoy just-picked freshness all week long?

Take control of temperature fluctuations with LinearCooling™, allowing your

refrigerator to keep your favorite food and drinks fresh for longer. Enjoy tastier

meals with groceries that retain their freshness.

The smiling couple is cooking in front of the refrigerator.

Keep food fresh for up to 7 days

LinearCooling™ maintains relatively precise inner temperatures within ±0.5℃ over time by circulating cold air more frequently than conventional cooling systems. LG's strategically placed sensor also helps maintain your desired temperature.

*Based on TÜV Rheinland test results using LG’s internal testing method measuring the time it took to reach the 5% weight reduction rate of pak choi on the shelf of the fresh food compartment of the LGE LINEARCooling model.

**Applicable models only. The result may vary in actual usage.

A quiet fridge for quality time

Want a quieter kitchen for more enjoyable dinner conversations?

The source of a refrigerator's noise is the compressor. The Inverter Linear

Compressor™ has fewer friction points, so it is smoother when starting and

stopping. During this quiet operation, you can chat without any distracting

refrigerator noises.

A couple is enjoying a meal in front of a quiet refrigerator.

*Test date : '20.8

**Test Model :GBB92STBKP (B/F, Inverter Linear compressor model)

***Danish Technological Institute Energy & Climate / Noise Lab

****The result may vary in actual usage.

LG’s innovative Core-Tech products

The start of smart refrigerator

f522mpz10

F522MPZ10

464L Slim French Door Fridge with Smart Inverter Compressor

Learn more
s651mc78a

S651MC78A

647L InstaView Door-in-Door ™ Refrigerator

Learn more
m342be17

M342BE17

344L Bottom Freezer Refrigerator

Learn more