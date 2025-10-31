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Delivery & Installation Service

We Deliver More Than
Appliances, We Deliver Ease

Getting started with your new LG product is effortless.

From delivery and installation to haul-away, we handle everything reliably.

LG's Commitment

Customer First

Customer First

From delivery to installation to aftercare, we make every step effortless for you

Peace of Mind

Peace of Mind

LG experts deliver your appliance with care

Professional Care

Professional Care

We service every appliances with specialized tools

Hassel-Free Installation

Hassel-Free Installation

Installation for your appliances is available upon request

DeliveryInstallation & DisposalLG Best CareFAQ

Delivery Coverage

Enjoy Free Delivery* in Hong Kong, covering Hong Kong Island, Kowloon, the New Territories, and designated outlying island area. Delivery services are available from Monday to Saturday, 11am - 7pm (residential) / 9am - 6pm (commercial), subjected to availability. We do not provide delivery service on Sundays & Public Holidays.

 

Deliveries are made to a single designated location. A surcharge will be applied for locations without elevator access or re-delivery.

 

*Except for 24" & FHD monitors, portable speakers and earbuds

Delivery Lead Time

We guarantee delivery within 3 - 5 working days of your preferred delivery date after the order and payment are confirmed

Next-day delivery is available for orders placed before 11am.

Installation Coverage

TVs

TV Installation Coverage

 

Wall Mount Installation:

Our installation service includes delivery of the product, unpacking it, and securely mounting it in the designated location using a wall mount. We will then handle the setup, which includes performing auto-tuning (for customers with a digital antenna), setting up channel tuning, and connecting to your WiFi. Once everything is set up, we will remove all the packaging.

 

Tablestand Installation:

Our installation service includes the delivery and unpacking of the product, as well as the assembly of the product body and tablestand, which is then securely set up in the designated location. We will also handle the setup, including performing auto-tuning (if the customer has a digital antenna), setting up channel tuning, and connecting to your WiFi. Once everything is complete, we will remove all the packaging.

Refrigerators

Refrigerator Installation Coverage

 

Basic Installation:

Our installation service includes the delivery of your new product, which we will unpack and set up in the designated location in your home. Our team will also level the product, remove all protective packaging, and assemble any necessary components, such as shelves and drawers. We will connect the product to your existing electrical power systems. If applicable, we will also connect the product to your ThinQ smart system and then conduct a trial run to ensure everything is working correctly.

Styler

Styler Installation Coverage

 

Basic Installation:

Our installation services includes the delivery of new product, where we will unpack it and set it up in the designated location in your home. Our team will also remove all protective packaging and lock, and assemble any necessary components, such as shelf and drip tray. We will connect the product to your existing electrical power. If applicable, we will also connect the product to your ThinQ® smart system and then conduct a trail run to ensure everything is working correctly.

Washing Machines

Washing Machine Installation Coverage

 

Basic Installation:

Our full installation service includes the delivery of your new product, where we will unpack it and set it up in the designated location in your home. Our team will also level the product, remove all protective packaging and locks, and assemble any necessary components. We will connect the product to your existing electrical power, water/sewer systems. If applicable, we will also connect the product to your ThinQ® smart system and then conduct a trial run to ensure everything is working correctly.

TVs
Refrigerators
Styler
Washing Machines

Additional Installation Coverage

For more installation services, we've got you covered.

 

Click here for more details.

LG Best Care

LG Best Care is an exclusive program that protects your new LG product and guarantees you maximum peace of mind

Evening Care

Extended Warranty

Enjoy Extended Warranty and Protect your LG products

Learn More
Bright Care

Cleaning Service

Keep your LG appliances like new with our specialized cleaning service

Learn More

About delivery and installation

Q.

Delivery fee

A.

We offer free shipping*. Please contact our customer service at 3543-7777 if there is wrong delivery or damaged goods upon receive.

*Except for 24" & FHD monitors, XBOOM Go speaker and earbuds

Q.

Delivery arrangement (Orders with accessory items)

A.

We offer delivery service mainly through SF Express, of which the delivery service designated by LGE is at LGE’s final decision. LGE is not responsible or liable for any delivery delay, suspension or rearrangement caused by traffic, region, weather or other factors. Please contact SF Express directly for follow up.

· Direct Delivery (Residential / Commercial address). Please ensure entered address is correct. Customers need to pay for the re-delivery fee due to the incorrect information given.

· Self-pick up at SF Store – Select SF Store location when placing the order

o A tracking number will be issued upon shipment of the order. With the tracking number, customers can check with if the order has been arrived the select SF Express location.

o SF Express will contact customers by SMS when the order arrives.

o Please pick up the order within 3 days upon receiving the SMS. Orders not picked up will be returned to LGE, please contact our Customer Service or SF Express for reshipment arrangements and re-delivery fee.

· Self-pick up at EF Locker – Select EF Locker location when placing the order

o Customers will receive a SMS once the order is delivered to the selected location.

o Customer must go to the designated locker and input password given in the SMS

o Please pick up the order within 30 hours upon receiving the SMS. Orders not picked up will be returned to LGE, please contact our Customer Service or SF Express for reshipment arrangements and re-delivery fee.

 

If there is non-accessory item in the order, we will follow the delivery procedure and terms under ‘Orders with non-accessory items’.

 

Delivery coverage: Hong Kong local delivery, covering Hong Kong Island, Kowloon, the New Territories, designated outlying island area and Macau. For more details, please visit SF Express website and/or call SF Express hotline at 2730-0273.

 

*The classification of items (including but not limited to determine whether such item belongs to Accessory Item or Non-accessory Item) is at LGE’s sole discretion in any event; and if involving order(s) that has/have a combination of Accessory Item(s) and Non-accessory Item(s), all such decisions made by LGE (including but not limited to determine which delivery service to choose from) shall be final and conclusive.

Q.

Delivery arrangement (Orders with non-accessory items )

A.

For non-SF Express means

We will arrange the delivery within five working days of your preferred delivery date after the order and payment are confirmed. Customers can choose to deliver directly to either residential or commercial address.

· Direct delivery to residential or commercial address: Please fill in the address clearly during the checkout process and it cannot be further changed upon order confirmation. For commercial address, please indicate lunch time and make sure the given address is correct. If any re-delivery is required, customers need to pay for the re-delivery fee requested by LGE at its sole discretion.

· Upon order confirmation, customers will receive order number, which can be used to check whether the goods have been dispatched.

· After the order is arranged, the customer will receive a call on the day of delivery (only for residential addresses). If the customer cannot receive the goods on the same day, the customer can change to the next working day to receive the goods, subject to the actual arrangement of the designated delivery service at that time.

· The transportation staff will contact the customer by phone or text message.

· Please collect the goods within 3 days after the contact from transportation staff. Uncollected orders will be returned. Please contact our Customer Service for re-delivery arrangement and customers are obliged to pay for re-delivery fee requested by LGE at its sole discretion.

The residential delivery time is 11 am to 7 pm (Specified time cannot be provided); while the delivery time for commercial address is normally 9 am to 6 pm.

· If 5.5 tons truck designated by the delivery service cannot reach the delivery location directly due to vehicle size issue and the delivery service needs to have further arrangements to deliver the goods with a smaller vehicle, there will be an extra cost of HK$600 required to be paid by the customer and any other extra costs reasonably required by the delivery service (according to different circumstances) and the customer should pay such cost in any event.

· If the truck cannot reach the delivery location directly with special manpower arrangements required, there will be extra cost to be paid by customer at: HK$50 per 50 meters, staircase fee (HK$20 per 7 steps / HK$50 per 7steps - Side by Side Refrigerators, 75" or above TV, WashTower). Due to the considerations of special circumstances, there may be other extra costs reasonably required by the designated delivery service and the customer should pay such cost.

· If the elevator in the building is out of order during delivery, we will re-arrange the delivery.

· If delivery is delayed, suspended or rescheduled due to traffic, region, weather and other factors, there will be no notification in advance, please contact our Customer Service to follow-up as soon as possible.

· If you want to change the delivery date and time, please contact our Customer Service at 3543-7777 to check the delivery status of the goods.

· The customer needs to sign for confirmation upon receiving the goods.

 

Delivery coverage: Hong Kong Island, Kowloon, the New Territories and designated outlying island areas (Stanley, Tai Tam, Shek O, Repulse Bay, Sai Kung, Tung Chung City Centre, Ma Wan and Discovery Bay are only available for delivery on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays). Overseas delivery is currently not available.

 

For SF Express means

· The delivery date will be within three working days of your preferred delivery date after the order and the payment confirmed. LGE is not responsible or liable for any delivery delay, suspension or rearrangement caused by traffic, region, weather or other factors. Please contact SF Express directly for following up.

· Direct delivery to residential or commercial address: Please fill in the address clearly during the checkout process and it cannot be further changed upon order confirmation.

 · For commercial address, please indicate lunch time and make sure the given address is correct.

· If any re-delivery is required, customers need to pay for the re-delivery fee requested by LGE at its sole discretion.

· SMS will be sent to customers normally one day before the delivery with SF tracking number.

· Customers may use it to trace shipment via SF Express app/ website.

· Delivery coverage: Hong Kong local delivery, covering Hong Kong Island, Kowloon, the New Territories , designated outlying island area.

 

For more details, please visit SF Express website for the service coverage and/or call SF Express hotline at 2730-0273.

 

Notwithstanding anything to the contrary contained herein, LGE will not arrange any delivery of Non-Accessory Items to Macau.

 

*The classification of items (including but not limited to determine whether such item belongs to Accessory Item or Non-accessory Item) is at LGE’s sole discretion in any event; and if involving order(s) that has/have a combination of Accessory Item(s) and Non-accessory Item(s), all such decisions made by LGE (including but not limited to determine which delivery service to choose from) shall be final and conclusive.

Q.

Re-delivery fee

A.

Non-accessory item
Orders that are not collected within 3 days after the contact from transportation staffs will be returned. Please contact our Customer Service for re-delivery arrangement and customers need to pay for re-delivery cost.

 

  • Side by side refrigerator / Washtower $1,067
  • Bluetooth earbuds / Bluetooth speaker / Below 27” monitor $52
  • 75” or above TV $2,808
  • Air conditioner $368
  • Others $184

Accessory item
Orders that are not collected within assigned period will be returned. Customers need to pay for re-delivery cost.

Q.

Basic standard installation and special item installation fee

A.

Please do not unbox the product by yourself upon delivery, our technician will unbox the product for installation. LG will not be responsible for any damaged found or caused by self-unboxing. If customer wants to change the installation date, please contact our Customer Service at 3543-7777 for arrangement.

 

TV


· Tablestand installation: Free (except 32")
· Wallmount installation:

 

Free wallmount installation for the following series and sizes.

-  OLED G-Series & M-Series

-  OLED 77” or larger models

-  86” or above of non OLED models

 

For other series and models, customers are required to pay the installation fees designated by LGE.

Extra cost is required for the uninstallation of non LG products.(Pay at Door)

• Wallmount installation inspection
- Free inspection is available to the customers with purchase of OLED M-Series, OLED G-Series and OLED 77" or larger models.
- Extra cost is required for other models or sizes


Washer / Combo / Refrigerator


· Standard installation: Free
· Washer / Combo Built-under: $350
· Washer / Combo Door change: $280

· Washer / Combo uninstallation: $150(Pay at Door)
· Styler Door change: $1,500
· Refrigerator door change: $280
· Side by Side Refrigerator Door Dismantle: $600 (Pay at Door)
Site inspection is required for purchasing WashTower, Side by Side Refrigerator or Air Conditioner.

Extra cost is required for installation service at Discovery Bay as follows: -
• TV and Audio: $200 for each item ( 70" or above TV models: $400 )
• Home Appliance: $150 for each item
• Air Conditioner: 1 to 2 items $400，3 items or above $600
Further additional cost will be charged to the customers for the delivery area which needs 15 minutes or more walking distance from car stop or ferry stop.

For other remote areas within delivery coverage, extra cost for installation service may also be required.


In case of any disputes, LGE reserves the final right of decisions and interpretations of the cost of installation and inspection of all Products (including additional/extra fee depending on different circumstances ).

Product Categories

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