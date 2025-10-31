For non-SF Express means

We will arrange the delivery within five working days of your preferred delivery date after the order and payment are confirmed. Customers can choose to deliver directly to either residential or commercial address.

· Direct delivery to residential or commercial address: Please fill in the address clearly during the checkout process and it cannot be further changed upon order confirmation. For commercial address, please indicate lunch time and make sure the given address is correct. If any re-delivery is required, customers need to pay for the re-delivery fee requested by LGE at its sole discretion.

· Upon order confirmation, customers will receive order number, which can be used to check whether the goods have been dispatched.

· After the order is arranged, the customer will receive a call on the day of delivery (only for residential addresses). If the customer cannot receive the goods on the same day, the customer can change to the next working day to receive the goods, subject to the actual arrangement of the designated delivery service at that time.

· The transportation staff will contact the customer by phone or text message.

· Please collect the goods within 3 days after the contact from transportation staff. Uncollected orders will be returned. Please contact our Customer Service for re-delivery arrangement and customers are obliged to pay for re-delivery fee requested by LGE at its sole discretion.

The residential delivery time is 11 am to 7 pm (Specified time cannot be provided); while the delivery time for commercial address is normally 9 am to 6 pm.

· If 5.5 tons truck designated by the delivery service cannot reach the delivery location directly due to vehicle size issue and the delivery service needs to have further arrangements to deliver the goods with a smaller vehicle, there will be an extra cost of HK$600 required to be paid by the customer and any other extra costs reasonably required by the delivery service (according to different circumstances) and the customer should pay such cost in any event.

· If the truck cannot reach the delivery location directly with special manpower arrangements required, there will be extra cost to be paid by customer at: HK$50 per 50 meters, staircase fee (HK$20 per 7 steps / HK$50 per 7steps - Side by Side Refrigerators, 75" or above TV, WashTower). Due to the considerations of special circumstances, there may be other extra costs reasonably required by the designated delivery service and the customer should pay such cost.

· If the elevator in the building is out of order during delivery, we will re-arrange the delivery.

· If delivery is delayed, suspended or rescheduled due to traffic, region, weather and other factors, there will be no notification in advance, please contact our Customer Service to follow-up as soon as possible.

· If you want to change the delivery date and time, please contact our Customer Service at 3543-7777 to check the delivery status of the goods.

· The customer needs to sign for confirmation upon receiving the goods.

Delivery coverage: Hong Kong Island, Kowloon, the New Territories and designated outlying island areas (Stanley, Tai Tam, Shek O, Repulse Bay, Sai Kung, Tung Chung City Centre, Ma Wan and Discovery Bay are only available for delivery on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays). Overseas delivery is currently not available.

For SF Express means

· The delivery date will be within three working days of your preferred delivery date after the order and the payment confirmed. LGE is not responsible or liable for any delivery delay, suspension or rearrangement caused by traffic, region, weather or other factors. Please contact SF Express directly for following up.

· Direct delivery to residential or commercial address: Please fill in the address clearly during the checkout process and it cannot be further changed upon order confirmation.

· For commercial address, please indicate lunch time and make sure the given address is correct.

· If any re-delivery is required, customers need to pay for the re-delivery fee requested by LGE at its sole discretion.

· SMS will be sent to customers normally one day before the delivery with SF tracking number.

· Customers may use it to trace shipment via SF Express app/ website.

· Delivery coverage: Hong Kong local delivery, covering Hong Kong Island, Kowloon, the New Territories , designated outlying island area.

For more details, please visit SF Express website for the service coverage and/or call SF Express hotline at 2730-0273.

Notwithstanding anything to the contrary contained herein, LGE will not arrange any delivery of Non-Accessory Items to Macau.

*The classification of items (including but not limited to determine whether such item belongs to Accessory Item or Non-accessory Item) is at LGE’s sole discretion in any event; and if involving order(s) that has/have a combination of Accessory Item(s) and Non-accessory Item(s), all such decisions made by LGE (including but not limited to determine which delivery service to choose from) shall be final and conclusive.