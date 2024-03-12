We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG combo washer dryer
LG’s selection of washer dryer combos are equipped with the latest technology, including: SenseClean system: Automatically sets the water level and wash time for each load based upon the weight of your clothes. Sanitary cycle: Heats water up to 158*F or 70*C for the ultimate cleaning solution whilst removing stains and bacteria. Direct drive motor: Offers fewer moving parts for less that can go wrong, all while backed with a 10-year warranty. Cutting-edge interface: LG washer dryer combinations feature LED display indicators and Dial-A-Cycle controls to help guarantee the correct setting with every load. LoDecibel motor: So quiet, you won’t even hear it running, LG’s LoDecibel motor features the quiet but powerful performance you have always wanted. Sophisticated LG design: LG’s washer dryer combinations feature a sleek and sophisticated design meant to enhance any home décor. Get the space-saving solution you need with the performance you expect.
