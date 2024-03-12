About Cookies on This Site

LG combo washer dryer

LG’s selection of washer dryer combos are equipped with the latest technology, including: SenseClean system: Automatically sets the water level and wash time for each load based upon the weight of your clothes. Sanitary cycle: Heats water up to 158*F or 70*C for the ultimate cleaning solution whilst removing stains and bacteria. Direct drive motor: Offers fewer moving parts for less that can go wrong, all while backed with a 10-year warranty. Cutting-edge interface: LG washer dryer combinations feature LED display indicators and Dial-A-Cycle controls to help guarantee the correct setting with every load. LoDecibel motor: So quiet, you won’t even hear it running, LG’s LoDecibel motor features the quiet but powerful performance you have always wanted. Sophisticated LG design: LG’s washer dryer combinations feature a sleek and sophisticated design meant to enhance any home décor. Get the space-saving solution you need with the performance you expect.

