LG side-by-side refrigerators boast technology and head-turning design details that are almost as impressive as the instant access they provide. Features include:Inverter Linear Compressor - This revolutionary compressor delivers 51% energy saving performance, along with the best in class temperature control for keeping foods fresh for a longer period and ultimate durability. Instaview Door-in-Door™ - It gives an easier access to see the interior of the refrigerator, which illuminates the mirrored glass panel with two knocks. This helps to keep the food inside fresher for a longer period as it reduces the escape of cold air which happens every time you open the refrigerator door. Multi Air Flow - This feature comes with many vents which are spread throughout the refrigerator, that delivers even cool air. It ensures equal distribution and efficient cooling throughout the refrigerator. Hygiene Fresh+™ - This 5-step filtration kills up to 99.9% bacteria, odour and filters them for a healthy lifestyle. Smart Diagnosis™ - This feature can identify and troubleshoot any problem in your refrigerator with just a call. It helps to save your valuable time and money, by allowing easy access from your smartphone. Smart ThinQ™ - This feature enables your control over your refrigerator even when you are not around with access from your smartphone. One can identify and diagnose a problem in your refrigerator along with controlling the temperature, Hygiene FRESH+™ and troubleshoot with just a few clicks on your phone. Storage Solutions: A place for everything - family-size beverages, tall wine bottles and your favourite snacks have a new place to call home. LG side-by-side refrigerators have an array of spacious bins right inside the refrigerator door. ENERGY STAR Certified - LG side-by-side refrigerators take energy efficiency to new heights, positively impacting your energy bill and lowering your energy consumption. LG’s Door-in-Door™ Feature - No need to open the entire fridge just to get your favourite snack or beverage. Access them right away, thanks to the instant-access ease of Door-in-Door™, perfect for those fly-by visits. Slim Indoor Ice Maker - No more bulky ice makers. LG's unique ice system is inside the door, opening up an entire top shelf for more storage. Dual Evaporators - Working in sync with the whisper-quiet LG Linear Compressor, our Dual Evaporators respond to changes in temperature and humidity for peak freshness in the refrigerator and freezer sections. Meanwhile, digital sensors throughout the fridge and freezer monitor temperature and humidity levels to maintain optimum food storage temperatures. Every LG refrigerator is packed with all the latest innovations in LG technology. Find your perfect side-by-side fridge or browse our complete collection of LG refrigerators, including counter-depth, French-door, bottom-freezer, top-freezer and door-in-door styles, as well as all of our innovative home appliances and see how LG is making life good.