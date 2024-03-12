About Cookies on This Site

Complete Your Space

Looking for home appliances that deliver a new aesthetic but also match your existing interior? Then meet the LG Objet Collection, a customizable home appliance range, designed to fit seamlessly into your space and make your house feel a bit more like home.

TV-Lifestyle-Pose

It shows WashTower placed in the utility room.

Mix and match from color to finish

Your home appliances are no longer limited to a plain white or dull gray finish. With the LG Objet Collection, you can choose from a range of colors and materials to match and brighten up your space. Enjoy aesthetic designs complete with innovative technology.

*Color and material customization is only available for refrigerators and freezers.

An expertly curated color selection

The LG Objet Collection color palette has been carefully selected alongside a world-class color research institute to offer a harmonious choice of colors. Mix and match pieces to fit your space and complete your Objet Collection like a set of artwork.

TV-Lifestyle-Easel

There is a mist beige color Styler and All in one Tower in the utility room.

Inspired by diversity, designed for harmony

LG Objet Collection is a collection of artful home appliances designed to naturally
complement your space. Offering a harmonious selection of natural textures and colors,
LG Objet suits varied individual tastes for the perfect finishing touches on any interior.

It shows green color AeroTower and begie color Cord Zero All-in-One Tower.

Beautiful on the outside, powerful on the inside

LG Objet Collection is about more than just what's on the outside. Each artful appliance houses our innovative technology and LG ThinQ, designed to make your home continuously smarter and easier to use.

This image shows a mobile phone with a Styler and a ThinQ screen.

