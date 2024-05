Limitation of Warranty Scope

EXCEPT TO THE EXTENT PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAW, ANY IMPLIED WARRANTY OF MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE ON THE PRODUCT(S) IS LIMITED IN DURATION OF THIS LIMITED WARRANTY.

UNDER NO CIRCUMSTANCES SHALL LG BE LIABLE FOR ANY INCIDENTAL, SPECIAL OR CONSEQUENTIAL DAMAGES INCLUDING, WITHOUT LIMITATION, LOST GOODWILL, LOST REVENUES OR PROFITS, WORK STOPPAGE, PRODUCT(S) FAILURE, IMPAIRMENT OF OTHER GOODS, COSTS OF REMOVAL AND REINSTALLATION OF THE PRODUCT(S), LOSS OF USE, INJURY TO PERSONS OR PROPERTY ARISING OUT OR RELATED TO THE PRODUCT(S). LG’S TOTAL LIABILITY, IF ANY, DAMAGES OR OTHERWISE, SHALL NOT EXCEED THE INVOICE VALUE PAID BY THE CUSTOMER FOR THE PRODUCT(S) OR SERVICE(S) FURNISHED, WHICH IS THE SUBJECT OF A CLAIM OR DISPUTE.

THIS LIMITED WARRANTY GIVES THE CUSTOMER SPECIFIC LEGAL RIGHTS.