Mobile handset warranty services provided by LG ELECTRONICS HK LIMITED (hereafter “LGEHK”) are only applicable to the LGEHK authorized Hong Kong official products.

The regarding warranty service is not valid for parallel imports or counterfeit products.

Customer is able to validate the official warranty eligibility of the LG mobile handset purchased in the following ways,

(1) The LG mobile handset warranty services are applicable to the LG Hong Kong official product(s) purchased from an authorized dealer in Hong Kong or Macau and only

accompanied by the original official invoice at the customer service centre of LGEHK.

The regarding warranty services provided is in accordance with the terms and conditions of LGEHK official warranty services*.

Authorized dealers lists# are as follows: