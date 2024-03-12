About Cookies on This Site

A image of LG SoundBar with OLED C Series

LG Soundbar SC9S

The perfect pair for
LG OLED C series

Experience more immersive sound with a seamless design

The perfect pair for LG OLED C series

LG Soundbars

A image of Soundbar USC9S perfectily matches with LG OLED C Series

LG Soundbar SC9S

The perfect pair for
LG OLED C series

Experience more immersive sound with a seamless design

The perfect pair for LG OLED C series
A image of game playing.

WOW orchestra

Creates captivating sound with LG TV & LG Soundbar

A image of TV playing with LG Soundbar showing the HD Music Streaming

Immersive sound experience

Experience theater quality sound with Dolby Atmos

A image of LG Soundbsar showing the conectivity

WOW interface

Easy control LG Soundbar and LG TV with one remote

LG XBOOM 360 

Woman is relaxing in sofa with enjoying music with XO3

LG XBOOM 360 XO3Q

Dive into a 360°
sound experience

Experience omni-directional sound on another level

Dive into a 360° sound experience
A image of XO3 to show 360° sound

Authentic 360° sound

Experience LG’s patented 360º sound technology

A woman wathing XO3 that is lighted up

Emotive 360° lighting

Light up your vibe

Image of XO3 to show IP54

Water & dust resistant (IP54)

Enjoy 360° sound anywhere, anytime

What makes our TVs greater?

Simplify Life with

Simplify life with smart features

Learn more
Explore More

Explore more entertainment

Learn more
Find the Perfect

Sound's perfect pairing

Learn more

LG audio

Hear your music collection as it was meant to be heard with an LG sound system. Whether you like your speakers small and discrete, or design classics that look great in your home, you’ll find the perfect sound system here.

Browse LG’s range of speakers & sound systems now

