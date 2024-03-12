We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Soundbar SC9S
Synergy that Completes a Whole New Experience
LG Sound Bar is perfect for LG TVs. The best TV and Sound Bar synergy takes your entertainment experience to a whole new level. Enjoy them with a breeze.
A video clip is available on the above. Below 3 gray-filtered images are shown, a bracket, stand and a wall-mount TV from the left.
WOW Bracket for LG OLED C
LG WOW Bracket allows you to place Sound Bar in the right position so that you can hear the best sound. Both as a stand or wall-mounted, your Sound Bar creates optimal sound with a sleek design.
*Bracket compatible with LG OLED TV C2/C3 55", 65", 77".
Variously figured blue-colored sound waves are being released from Sound Bar and TV.
WOW Orchestra Creates Captivating Sound
LG Sound Bar presents perfect harmonious sound with LG TV. It uses both LG TV sound and LG Sound Bar at once for the ultimate listening experience. Feel every detail of sound.
*Compatible TVs : OLED Z3/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3, ART90, LX3, LX1, QNED99/85/80/75, NANO77/75, UR80/75/73.
*Compatible TVs : OLED Z3/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3, ART90, LX3, LX1, QNED99/85/80/75, NANO77/75, UR80/75/73, LQ6300/570B,LR600B.
**This feature support Sound Bar's status check and change settings via TV on-screen, Volume level matching (40- 100), Sound Bar Mode Control.
*Compatibility of LG Sound bar will vary by model.
**The image shown is for illustration purposes only. The actual location of cable ports may vary depending on TV products or models.
***A power cable has to be connected in order to activate the Sound Bar.
Experience Theater Quality Sound
Variously formed blue sound waves are being released from the Sound Bar and TV to all over the living room.
*Dolby and Dolby Vision are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.
**The double-D symbol is a trademark of Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.
Dolby Atmos Sound Bar with Triple Up-firing Channels
A sound bar is placed on the cabinet and blue circled sound waves are arising from sound bar to right in front of the TV.
Triple Level Spatial Sound Creates a Virtual Sound Dome
Blue dome-shaped, 3 layered sound wavers are covering Sound bar and TV hung on the wall in the living room.
*’Triple Level Spatial Sound’ is available in CINEMA / AI Sound Pro Mode of Sound Bar.
**The mid-layer is created using Sound Bar’s speaker channel. The sound of the front and front-top speakers are synthesized to build a sound field.
***If there is no rear speaker, the rear field cannot be created.
Feel the Roar of the Bass
A sound bar is placed on the cabinet. Beside a wireless subwoofer placed on the floor. Blue sound graphics are coming out from the subwoofer.
Exceptional Content Experience
Connect your LG Sound Bar SC9S to a console or Blu-ray player to immerse yourself in your favorite games, TV shows, and movies. Your Sound Bar offers a lag-free viewing experience with the best picture and sound.
*Both TV and Sound Bar must support VRR/ALLM.
**Console has to support VRR. VRR pass though limited to 60Hz content.
*Official MQA recording required.
*Some features require 3rd party subscription or account.
**Google is a trademark of Google LLC.
*** The Google Assistant is not available in certain languages and regions.
****Amazon, Alexa, and all related marks are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates.
Multi-Channel Audio Experience that Exceed Expectations
*Available on AI Sound Pro, Cinema, Clear Voice Pro, Sports, Game modes.
**9.1.5Ch output depends on channel configuration.
Upgraded AI Room Calibration Pro Deliver the Most Optimal Sound
*AI Room Calibration Pro is a automatic sound tuning technology that compensates for the environment the Sound Bar is placed, by using Algorithms that improve the Sound Bar’s sonic performance.
LG AI Sound Pro Optimizes Sound for Various Contents
*The above image is for representative purpose.
*SGS is a Swiss multinational company that provides inspection, verification, testing, and certification services.
**The above image is for representative purpose, actual image of the product may vary.
Key Specs
-
Number of Channels
3.1.3
-
Output Power
400 W
-
Dolby Atmos
Yes
-
DTS:X
Yes
-
IMAX Enhanced
Yes
-
WOW Orchestra
Yes
-
Main
975 x 63 x 125 mm
-
Subwoofer
221 x 390 x 313 mm
All Spec
GENERAL
-
Number of Channels
3.1.3
-
Output Power
400 W
-
Number of Speakers
9 EA
SOUND EFFECT
-
AI Sound Pro
Yes
-
Standard
Yes
-
Music
Yes
-
Cinema
Yes
-
Clear Voice Pro
Yes
-
Sports
Yes
-
Game
Yes
-
Bass Blast / Bass Blast +
Yes
HI-RESOLUTION AUDIO
-
Sampling
24bit/96kHz
-
Upbit / Upsampling
24bit/96kHz
AUDIO FORMAT
-
Dolby Atmos
Yes
-
Dolby Digital
Yes
-
DTS:X
Yes
-
DTS Digital Surround
Yes
-
IMAX Enhanced
Yes
-
AAC
Yes
-
AAC+
Yes
-
MQA
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
Optical
1
-
HDMI In
1
-
HDMI Out
1
-
USB
1
-
Bluetooth Version
5.0
-
Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC
Yes
-
Wi-Fi
Yes
-
Wireless Rear Ready
Yes
-
Works with Alexa
Yes
-
Spotify Connect
Yes
-
Tidal Connect
Yes
-
AirPlay 2
Yes
-
Chromecast
Yes
-
Works with Google Home
Yes
HDMI SUPPORTED
-
Pass-through
Yes
-
Pass-through (4K)
Yes
-
VRR / ALLM
Yes
-
120Hz
Yes
-
HDR10
Yes
-
Dolby Vision
Yes
-
Audio Return Channel (ARC)
Yes
-
Audio Return Channel (e-ARC)
Yes
-
CEC (Simplink)
Yes
CONVENIENCE
-
Remote App - iOS/Android OS
Yes
-
AI Room Calibration Pro (App)
Yes
-
Soundbar Mode Control
Yes
-
TV Sound Mode Share
Yes
-
WOW Orchestra
Yes
DIMENSION (WXHXD)
-
Main
975 x 63 x 125 mm
-
Subwoofer
221 x 390 x 313 mm
WEIGHT
-
Main
4.1 kg
-
Subwoofer
7.8 kg
-
Gross Weight
22.7 kg
ACCESSORY
-
Warranty Card
Yes
-
HDMI Cable
Yes
-
TV Synergy Bracket
Yes
-
Remote Control
Yes
POWER
-
Power Off Consumption (Main)
0.5 W ↓
-
Power Consumption (Main)
37 W
-
Power Off Consumption (Subwoofer)
0.5 W ↓
-
Power Consumption (subwoofer)
38 W
