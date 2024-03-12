About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Register for gift redemption

Promotion gift redemption procedure and Terms & Conditions

    a. Full name of the customer (Same as valid ID)f. Product serial number (For TV, a screenshot of the serial number displayed on the TV screen is required^^)
    b. Mobile numberg. Name of retailer
    c. Email address (For notification and confirmation purpose)h. Purchase Invoice number## & Electronic Payment Receipt^ (e.g.Visa, Master Credit Card, PayME, Alipay and etc.) 
    d. Product categoryi. Purchased date
    e. Product model numberj. Pick-up point / Delivery Information

    #If the customer is not a HKID card holder, please provide the valid passport number for final verification.

    ## Handwritten receipt is not accepted.

    ^ Full payment is required to be made within the specified promotion period.

    ^^ Click to download the Instruction on a screenshot of the serial number displayed on the TV screen

    Gift redemption centre

      KowloonHong KongMacau
    AddressRoom B, 2/F., Po On Commercial Building, 198 Nathan Road, Kowloon (Jordan MTR Station Exit D)Room 201, 2/F., Shun Hei Causeway Bay Centre, 492 Lockhart Road, Causeway Bay, Hong Kong (Causeway Bay MTR Station Exit C)Avenida Marginal Do Lam Mau No.553-557, LJS.AW,AV, BLOCO E, EDIF. VAN SION SON CHUN, RC, Macau
    Opening hours:Mon – Sat:11:30 - 19:3011:30 - 19:3009:00-13:00 & 14:30-18:30 (Monday-Friday)
    09:00-13:00 (Saturday)
    Sun:14:00 – 18:00ClosedClosed
    Public holidays & Dec 31:ClosedClosedClosed
    (Opening on Dec 31)
    Customer hotline:Closed
    (Opening on Dec 31)    		 (853) 2826 0302

    Notice

     Kowloon & Hong KongMacau
    Special service hours for 2024

    February 9 (Chinese New Year’s Eve)


    February 11 (Chinese New Year)


    March 31 (Easter Holiday)


    December 24 (Christmas Eve)


    December 31 (New Year's Eve)


    *All Public Holidays

    		Closed

    January 1 (New Year's Day)


    February 9 - 14 (Chinese New Year)


    April 4 (Ching Ming Festival)


    May 1 (Labour Day)


    September 18 (The day following the Chinese Mid-Autumn Festival)


    October 1 (National Day)


    October1 11 (Chung Yeung Festival)


    December 20 (Macao SAR Establishment Day)

    		Closed

    September 17 (Chinese Mid-Autumn Festival)


    December 21 (Winter Solstice)

    		11:30 - 17:00  
    Typhoon & Black Rainstorm Signal ArrangementTyphoon Signal No.8 or above, or black rainstorm warning
    Issued during open hoursClosedIssued during open hoursClosed
    Cancelled at or before 12 noonRe-open 3 hours thereafterCancelled at or before 12 noonRe-open 3 hours thereafter
    Cancelled after 12 noonClosedCancelled at or before 12 noonClosed

    Redemption customer service hotline: (852) 3580 2908

    Hours of operation:

    Mon - Fri, 11:30 – 19:30

    Closed on saturdays, sundays and public holidays

    Contact us