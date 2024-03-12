Register for gift redemption

(3) If the customer does not complete the registration within the designated registration period, it is deemed as to renounce the claim of the regarding promotion gift.



(4) The gift redemption registrant should be the purchaser of the LG products. Otherwise, the registration shall be disqualified.



(5) Upon the completion of registration and information verification, the customer will be informed the redemption reference number and the confirmed gift collection period for identity verification during gift redemption.



(6) The customer, who has completed the registration, must present the following supporting documents to redeem the entitled gift at the selected pick-up point of the redemption centre within the specific redemption period. Any incomplete, revised or insufficient supporting documents will not be accepted:

a. Customer’s original copy of the HKID card / Passport as registered. b. Eligible purchase invoice & Electronic Payment Receipt with date falling within the promotion period (original and photocopy) c. The email or Whatsapp confirmation for gift collection period d. Relevant product online registration confirmation email (printable version)

Product online registration method and gift redemption guide : Click here to complete the product registration. A confirmation email will be sent to your designated email account once completed. Click here to download the LG Gift Redemption guide.

(7) If the customer cannot bring along the valid supporting documents as specified in paragraph 6 above to the designated redemption centre to redeem the entitled gift(s) within the redemption period, he/she can authorize the third party to collect the entitled gift on behalf of him/her at the redemption center. Subject to the foregoing, the authorized party has to present the relevant customer's HKID card photocopy, authorization letter and the valid supporting documents as specified in paragraph 6 above regarding the promotion gift redemption requirement.



(8) All valid supporting documents for gift redemption are for one transaction only.



(9) If the customer who has completed the registration does not redeem the entitled gift by presenting the valid supporting documents within the redemption period, it is deemed as to renounce the claim of the entitled gifts.



(10) Gifts availability is till stock last and on first-come-first-served basis.



(11) The redeemed item cannot be exchanged for cash.



(12) Should the redeemed item be LG Electronics product, it will be under the existing warranty scheme of LGEHK.



(13) Should the redeemed item be non-LG Electronics product, LGEHK shall not be liable to customers for any damages, loss or other liability whatsoever or any consequential, incidental or special damages suffered or incurred by customers as a result of using these items.



(14) LGEHK reserves the right to modify the terms and conditions of the relevant promotion and change the gift item without any notification made separately to Customer in advance, however the changes will be announced in LGEHK’s official website.



(15) LGEHK reserves the right of final arbitration on gift regulations, redemption details and other disputes without any prior notification.



(16) To know more LG promotion details, terms and conditions, please visit https://www.lg.com/hk_en/promotions.



(17) The personal data provided by the Customers shall be kept confidential, but LGEHK may provide such information to the gift redemption centre appointed by LGEHK for the purpose of arranging this gift redemption.

Redemption Gift Change Notification:

The following sound bar models have been discontinued and will be replaced with new replacement models:

Sound Bar model # GX.DHKGLLK will be replaced by SG10TY.DHKGLLK

Sound Bar model # SN10Y.DHKGLLK will be replaced by S95TR.DHKGLLK

Sound Bar model # SN4.DHKGLLK will be replaced by S40T.DHKGLLK

We appreciate your attention to this matter.