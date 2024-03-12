We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Our picks for you
LG FHD & QHD monitor
With an LG computer monitor you’ll discover cutting-edge display technology and slim designs, including the LG FHD and QHD monitors, featuring UHD screen technology for clearer, more consistent true colours. Response time is shortened and colour rendering is improved, allowing users to see consistent colours from almost any angle on the screen. At the same time, with a design that integrates with the space, decorate your space with a new style. Get a new outlook on life with monitors and other computer equipment from LG.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.
-
Quick help
Get instant help on shopping.
-
Talk to our customer service via WhatsApp
-
Email us
Send an Email to LG Customer Service
-
Call us
Speak directly with our support representatives.